Industrial Turnover Index Up 23.5% in September

FILE- An employee of a glass products company carries a pane of glass in the industrial area of Sindos, a few kilometers west of the northern Greek port city of Thessaloniki. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

ATHENS – The turnover index in the industrial sector – a composite index measuring both the domestic and external market – jumped 23.5% in September compared with the same month last year, after a 39.7% increase recorded in the same months of 2021/2020, Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Friday.

More specifically, the manufacturing turnover index rose 23.7% and the mining turnover rise rose 8% in September. The domestic market index was up 34.2% and the external market index increased by 7.1%. The turnover index rose 8.7% in September from August 2022.