x

November 14, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.03 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

WORLD

Indonesia Οfficial: Russia FM Left Hospital after “Checkup”

November 14, 2022
By Associated Press
Sergey Lavrov
FILE - In this photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks to Russian journalists after the ASEAN Australia-New Zealand Trade Area (AANZTA) summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited and later left a Bali hospital ahead of the Group of 20 summit being held on the island, Indonesian authorities said Monday. Russia denied that he had been hospitalized.

Russia’s top diplomat arrived on the resort island the previous evening to take part in the meeting of the world’s leading economies, which begins Tuesday.

Bali Gov. I Wayan Koster said Lavrov was taken to Sanglah Hospital, the island’s biggest, “for a health checkup.”

“He left the hospital after a brief checkup and his health is in good condition,” the governor said.

Four Indonesian government and medical officials earlier told The Associated Press that Lavrov was treated at the hospital in the provincial capital, Denpasar.

All of those officials declined to be identified as they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. Two of the people said Lavrov had sought treatment for a heart condition, with one later saying he’d returned to his hotel.

The hospital did not immediately comment.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova denied that Lavrov had been hospitalized, calling it “the highest level of fakes.” She did not address whether he had received medical treatment.

She posted a video of Lavrov, looking healthy in a T-shirt and shorts, in which he was asked to comment on the report.

“They’ve been writing about our president for 10 years that he’s fallen ill. It’s a game that is not new in politics,” Lavrov says in the video.

Russia’s state news agency Tass separately cited Lavrov as saying, “I’m in the hotel, reading materials for the summit tomorrow.”

Asked about Lavrov’s situation, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he “did not know about what happened to Minister Lavrov. I wish him the best possible recovery and hope that tomorrow it will be possible to meet.”

Lavrov is the highest-ranking Russian official at the G-20 meeting, which U.S. President Joe Biden, China’s Xi Jinping and other leaders are attending.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attendance at the G-20 had been uncertain until last week, when officials confirmed he would not come and that Russia would be represented by Lavrov instead.

Fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is expected to be among the issues discussed at the two-day G-20 meeting, which brings together officials from countries representing more than 80% of the world’s economic output.

Biden and Xi were meeting separately ahead of the summit in their first in-person talks since the U.S. president took office.

 

RELATED

WORLD
Zelenskyy Calls Liberation of Kherson “Beginning of the End”

KHERSON, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the Russian withdrawal from Kherson as the "beginning of the end of the war" on Monday, as he lauded soldiers and took selfies with them in the recently liberated southern city.

WORLD
Israel Rushes to Protect Marine Life as Mediterranean Warms
WORLD
Turkey Detains 1, Suspects Kurdish Militants behind Bombing

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Democrats Κeep Senate Μajority as Republican Push Falters in Nevada, a Victory for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda.

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited and later left a Bali hospital ahead of the Group of 20 summit being held on the island, Indonesian authorities said Monday.

DUSSELDORF, Germany — Taylor Swift won big at Sunday's MTV EMAs.

The box office roared back to life with the long-awaited release of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

People still looking to book trips home to visit family or take a vacation during the holidays need to act fast and prepare for sticker shock.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings