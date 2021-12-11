x

December 11, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

SPORTS

Indian Police Recover Soccer Legend Maradona’s Stolen Watch

December 11, 2021
By Associated Press
FILE - In this March 7, 2020 file photo, Diego Maradona, coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima, sits on the bench prior to Argentina s soccer league match against Boca Juniors at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)
FILE - In this March 7, 2020 file photo, Diego Maradona, coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima, sits on the bench prior to Argentina s soccer league match against Boca Juniors at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)

GAUHATI, India — Police in India’s northeastern state of Assam Saturday said they have recovered a stolen watch that once belonged to the Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona.

Assam state police chief Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said the luxury Hublot watch signed by Maradona was recovered from a man’s possession after he was arrested from his home in the district of Sivasagar, 350 kilometres (217 miles) east of Gauhati, the state capital.

Police said the man was working as a security guard at a company in Dubai that stores the belongings of the legendary Argentinian athlete. It said the man stole the watch last week and returned to India a few days ago.

In this handout photo provided by the Assam Police, the luxury Hublot watch is seen in district Sivasagar of Assam state, India, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Assam state police via AP)

“A costly Hublot watch… Maradona… Dubai… Assam Police. Looks like random words, don’t they? But today all these words came together nicely, stating a story of successful International Cooperation between #DubaiPolice and @assampolice,” police chief Mahanta tweeted.

The state’s top elected official, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said authorities will initiate legal action against the man.

Maradona, 60, died last year of a heart attack following a brain operation. He led Argentina to a 1986 World Cup victory and is considered one of the greatest players ever.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

