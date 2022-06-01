Inauguration of the First Direct Flight from Boston to Athens

The Dance Group of the Metropolis of Boston performs traditional Greek dances at Boston’s Logan airport in honor of the inauguration of Delta’s direct flight from Boston to Athens. (Photo provided by Consulate General of Greece in Boston)
BOSTON – The first direct flight of Delta Airlines from Boston to Athens after twenty five years was inaugurated May 27 in Boston’s Logan Airport with the raising of the Greek flag, Greek dances by the Metropolis of Boston Dance group, messages and greetings, and Greek food and pastries.
The first flight departed on time with one hundred percent capacity. The flight will depart three times a week: Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday. For more than an hour prior and after the departure the music of Mikis Theodorakis was playing at the airport’s terminal which drew the attention of many Greek and American passengers and the Dance Group of the Metropolis of Boston under the direction of Dr. John Pappas presented Greek traditional dances in colorful costumes.
The efforts for a direct flight between Boston and Athens began some three years ago by Stratos Efthimiou, Consul General of Greece in Boston and his team, which included Marina Hatsopoulos, Nick Metropoulos, Katerina Makatounis, and Stephany Orfanos, whom he thanked publicly at the event.
Michael Dukakis, former governor of Massachusetts and presidential candidate in 1988 in his greeting called the direct flight “historic for the Greek-American Community of Boston because it brings the Omogenia of New England closer to Greece.”
Metropolitan Methodios of Boston delivered greetings and also his blessings for safe travels.
The Greek-American chairman of Massport Lou Evagelidis expressed his happiness for the flight and revealed that his roots are from Epirus.
Pratik Patel, regional director of Delta Airlines, greeted the gathering and praised the direct flight from Boston to Athens. Also present were many American and Greek travel agents.
PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.
BOSTON – The first direct flight of Delta Airlines from Boston to Athens after twenty five years was inaugurated May 27 in Boston’s Logan Airport with the raising of the Greek flag, Greek dances by the Metropolis of Boston Dance group, messages and greetings, and Greek food and pastries.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In