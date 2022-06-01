Inauguration of the First Direct Flight from Boston to Athens

General News

The Dance Group of the Metropolis of Boston performs traditional Greek dances at Boston’s Logan airport in honor of the inauguration of Delta’s direct flight from Boston to Athens. (Photo provided by Consulate General of Greece in Boston)

BOSTON – The first direct flight of Delta Airlines from Boston to Athens after twenty five years was inaugurated May 27 in Boston’s Logan Airport with the raising of the Greek flag, Greek dances by the Metropolis of Boston Dance group, messages and greetings, and Greek food and pastries.

The first flight departed on time with one hundred percent capacity. The flight will depart three times a week: Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday. For more than an hour prior and after the departure the music of Mikis Theodorakis was playing at the airport’s terminal which drew the attention of many Greek and American passengers and the Dance Group of the Metropolis of Boston under the direction of Dr. John Pappas presented Greek traditional dances in colorful costumes.

The efforts for a direct flight between Boston and Athens began some three years ago by Stratos Efthimiou, Consul General of Greece in Boston and his team, which included Marina Hatsopoulos, Nick Metropoulos, Katerina Makatounis, and Stephany Orfanos, whom he thanked publicly at the event.

Michael Dukakis, former governor of Massachusetts and presidential candidate in 1988 in his greeting called the direct flight “historic for the Greek-American Community of Boston because it brings the Omogenia of New England closer to Greece.”

Metropolitan Methodios of Boston delivered greetings and also his blessings for safe travels.

The Greek-American chairman of Massport Lou Evagelidis expressed his happiness for the flight and revealed that his roots are from Epirus.

Pratik Patel, regional director of Delta Airlines, greeted the gathering and praised the direct flight from Boston to Athens. Also present were many American and Greek travel agents.