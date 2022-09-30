Inauguration of AEK Stadium: The ribbon cutting by Dimitris Melissanidis (video)

SPORTS

The historic moment of the opening of the “OPAP Arena – Hagia Sophia” with the cutting of the ribbon by the major shareholder of PAE, Dimitris Melissanidis (https://bit.ly/3UPUQap).

AEK and its friends everywhere have waited many years for this moment, this day. And the symbolic cutting of the ribbon at the “OPAP Arena – Hagia Sophia” marks a new beginning for the Union, which after many years of “exile” returns to its home, to its land, to its own neighborhood!

Source: havannews