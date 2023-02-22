Inauguration of a New Wing of the US Embassy in Athens, in the Presence of Blinken

Politics

ATHENS – “The constructive cooperation between Greece and the US is timeless and contributes to the strengthening of the extroversion of the Attica Region and to the strengthening of relations with the diaspora,” Attica governor, George Patoulis, said at the opening ceremony of a new wing of the US embassy in Athens.

The inauguration took place in the presence of US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, the US ambassador in Athens, George Tsounis, the archbishop of Athens and all Greece, Hieronymos, the mayor of Athens, Kostas Bakoyannis, officials and representatives of institutions.

Referring to the Greek origin of the US ambassador, Patoulis stressed that it strengthens the ties between the two countries and expressed his satisfaction “as this positive climate contributes both to the strengthening of the extroversion of Attica and to the strengthening of our relations with the Greeks living abroad.”