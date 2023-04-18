In the Land of Ouzo, Tequila, English Gin Brand Wooing Greeks Too

Wine & Spirits

FILE - Ouzo is a dry anise-flavored aperitif that is widely consumed in Greece. (Photo by Tella_DB via iStock)

ATHENS – Greeks love their ouzo – and the equally strong spirits of tsipouro and raki – but the makers of other liquors from around the world keep testing the waters, so to speak, and now the English gin brand Langley’s and El Tequileño Tequila are making their pitch.

Charter Brands has launched Langley’s Gin in Greece through marketing and sales company Amvyx, the gin maker trying to compete with established brands in Greece, said The Spirits Business.

“Our ability to offer attractive commercials enables us to position the Langley’s brand shoulder to shoulder with the household names in our category,” Matt Ashton-Melia, owner of Langley’s Gin told the site.

“Delivering commercially and on these principles has been key to our success and growth in the Greek market,” he said, the company’s other products including London Dry, Old Tom, and First Chapter gins.

Antony Panagiotareas, marketing manager at Amvyx, said: “Langley’s branding, competitive pricing and superb quality of liquid plays perfectly into the Greek market,” where it will also take on Greek gins like Three Graces and Votanikon.

“The brand’s performance is exceeding expectations due to support from bartenders and bar owners who have expressed a real appreciation for the liquid quality, coupled with an increase in tourists visiting post-Covid and the rising trend of domestic cocktail consumption,” he said.

“After a very positive start in Greece, it’s important we capitalize on this momentum and continue to establish Langley’s as a household premium gin brand,” he added.

Tequila has become a taste more Greeks have acquired, with sales of the Mexican liquor taking off in the country, the site said, with Charter Brands has also gained a listing for El Tequileño in Greece with importer Deals.

Arkaitz Giménez, Sales Director at Charter Brands, said: “The Tequila category is having a major moment in Greece. We see massive potential for El Tequileño, due to its offering in the premium house-pouring segment with the Blanco, Reposado and the super-premium segment with the 1959 range.

“Its success to date – featuring on the menu of all major Tequila bars across Greece, including those on the World’s 50 Best Bars list – is testament to the fantastic liquid, its mass market appeal and both Charter Brands and Deals expertise.”

Yiannis Botsaris, head of sales and marketing at Deals, predicts “rapid growth” for agave spirits and believes the Tequila category “will continue to expand and premiumise in Greece,” the report added.