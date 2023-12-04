x

December 5, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 47ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

WORLD

In Some Czech Villages, St Nicholas Leads a Parade with the Devil and Grim Reaper in Tow (Photos)

December 4, 2023
By Associated Press
Czech Republic St. Nicholas
Revelers take part in a traditional St. Nicholas procession in the village of Lidecko, Czech Republic, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. This pre-Christmas tradition has survived for centuries in a few villages in the eastern part of the country. The whole group parades through village for the weekend, going from door to door. St. Nicholas presents the kids with sweets. The devils wearing home made masks of sheep skin and the white creatures representing death with scythes frighten them. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

LIDECKO, Czech Republic (AP) — In an eastern corner of the Czech Republic, St. Nicholas leads a procession of followers dressed in grim reaper and devil costumes on a journey through the village of Lidecko.

The old pre-Christmas tradition has survived for centuries in just a few villages in the region known as Wallachia.

Several groups parade together, going door to door for three days. St. Nicholas presents the children with sweets to soothe them after they see the scary costumes. The devils wear homemade masks made of sheepskin and travel with white, scythe-carrying creatures that represent death.

Revelers take part in a traditional St Nicholas procession in the village of Lidecko, Czech Republic, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. This pre-Christmas tradition has survived for centuries in a few villages in the eastern part of the country. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

The custom reportedly dates from the pagan era before Christianity, when the masks helped the mountainous region’s inhabitants defend themselves against the demons of winter.

St. Nicholas was a Christian bishop in the ancient town of Myra who lived in the 3rd and 4th centuries and was known for his goodness and generosity. He is said to have inspired the creation of Santa Claus.

A reveler depicting a devil kicks a ball before a traditional St. Nicholas procession in the village of Lidecko, Czech Republic, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. This pre-Christmas tradition has survived for centuries in a few villages in the eastern part of the country. The whole group parades through village for the weekend, going from door to door. St. Nicholas presents the kids with sweets. The devils wearing home made masks of sheep skin and the white creatures representing death with scythes frighten them. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Revelers take part in a traditional St. Nicholas procession in the village of Lidecko, Czech Republic, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. This pre-Christmas tradition has survived for centuries in a few villages in the eastern part of the country. The whole group parades through the village for the weekend, going from door to door. St. Nicholas presents the kids with sweets. The devils wear home-made masks of sheep skin and the white creatures representing death with scythes frighten them. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Revelers depicting devils play with a ball before a traditional St. Nicholas procession in the village of Lidecko, Czech Republic, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. This pre-Christmas tradition has survived for centuries in a few villages in the eastern part of the country. The whole group parades through village for the weekend, going from door to door. St. Nicholas presents the kids with sweets. The devils wearing home made masks of sheep skin and the white creatures representing death with scythes frighten them. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Revelers take part in a traditional St. Nicholas procession in the village of Lidecko, Czech Republic, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. This pre-Christmas tradition has survived for centuries in a few villages in the eastern part of the country. The whole group parades through village for the weekend, going from door to door. St. Nicholas presents the kids with sweets. The devils wearing home made masks of sheep skin and the white creatures representing death with scythes frighten them. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Revelers take part in a traditional St. Nicholas procession in the village of Lidecko, Czech Republic, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. This pre-Christmas tradition has survived for centuries in a few villages in the eastern part of the country. The whole group parades through village for the weekend, going from door to door. St. Nicholas presents the kids with sweets. The devils wearing home made masks of sheep skin and the white creatures representing death with scythes frighten them. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
A reveler depicting the devil holds a stick during a traditional St. Nicholas procession near the village of Lidecko, Czech Republic, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. This pre-Christmas tradition has survived for centuries in a few villages in the eastern part of the country. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

RELATED

WORLD
China’s Xi Welcomes President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus to Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke of a “strengthened political mutual trust and international coordination” with Belarus after he met with the European country's president in Beijing, according to official media.

WORLD
Europe’s World-Leading Artificial Intelligence Rules are Facing a Do-or-Die Moment
WORLD
France’s Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor Opened an Investigation into the Killing of a Tourist in Paris

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Greek Commander John Pappas Bids the NYPD Farewell with a Zeibekiko (Vid & Pics)

NEW YORK – With a Zeibekiko, the dance of Zorba, and island dances, Commander John Pappas bid farewell to the NYPD Transit Bureau K-9 Unit, retiring after 29 years of service.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force is expanding its study of whether service members who worked with nuclear missiles have had unusually high rates of cancer after a preliminary review determined that a deeper examination is needed.

LIDECKO, Czech Republic (AP) — In an eastern corner of the Czech Republic, St.

NEW YORK (AP) — When Paul Giamatti made “Sideways” with Alexander Payne, he stayed in a little house in the middle of a large vineyard.

The 2024 Republican presidential primary field has narrowed, with Doug Burgum dropping out of the race.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.