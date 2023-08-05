x

August 5, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 72ºF

ATHENS 88ºF

General News

In Sioux City, Iowa, the Greek Fest Brought Authentic Greek Food, Culture

August 5, 2023
By The National Herald
GreekFest - Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
(Photo: Facebook/GreekFest - Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – If you cook it – Greek food – in Iowa, they will come and they sure did to the Greek Fest in Sioux City where the crowds shut out by lockdowns for two years over the COVID-19 pandemic came back to eat and more.

“This is something that our relatives, our families over the years, they like to work at the festival, and they want to be here and we want to make it a fun experience for everyone, so we try to make it like home,” said Leah Bariatakis-Pike, a co-chair.

The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church parking lot was turned into what the TV station said was a Greek paradise of cuisine, mingling, and seeing other aspects of Greek life.

“So, we come here mainly to eat because we all like Greek food. We just love being around Greek people, they are so nice and friendly,” said Olympia Oehlke, who was there to enjoy it.

“It takes a lot of volunteers, it takes a lot of church days of baking, prepping, getting things ready, it takes a village,” also said Bariatakis-Pike.

RELATED

Politics
Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris Joins NYC KidsRISE to Ring NYSE Opening Bell 

NEW YORK – New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris joined NYC KidsRISE to ring the Opening Bell of the New York Stock Exchange on August 3, highlighting the organization’s Save for College Program.

Associations
HAWC Great Lakes Hosts Online Event with Authors Blomfield & Smith
General News
In Ohio, Paul Papas Cooking Up Something Special at Opa – Takeout Only

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.