In Sioux City, Iowa, the Greek Fest Brought Authentic Greek Food, Culture

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – If you cook it – Greek food – in Iowa, they will come and they sure did to the Greek Fest in Sioux City where the crowds shut out by lockdowns for two years over the COVID-19 pandemic came back to eat and more.

“This is something that our relatives, our families over the years, they like to work at the festival, and they want to be here and we want to make it a fun experience for everyone, so we try to make it like home,” said Leah Bariatakis-Pike, a co-chair.

The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church parking lot was turned into what the TV station said was a Greek paradise of cuisine, mingling, and seeing other aspects of Greek life.

“So, we come here mainly to eat because we all like Greek food. We just love being around Greek people, they are so nice and friendly,” said Olympia Oehlke, who was there to enjoy it.

“It takes a lot of volunteers, it takes a lot of church days of baking, prepping, getting things ready, it takes a village,” also said Bariatakis-Pike.