x

May 11, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 63ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Food

In Singapore Exhibit, Greece Shows Off Best Foodstuffs, Top Products

May 11, 2023
By The National Herald
mastiha
Mastic is a resin obtained from the mastic tree, it is also known as tears of Chios. (Photo by Rawf8 via iStock)

ATHENS – Greece’s push to export more goods, especially its renowned foods, was showcased at an exhibit in Singapore, further reaching Asian markets and introducing them to top quality goods.

The event brought together media, importers, and distributors to experience the richness of Greek products as part of the Hellenic European Products PDO/PGI campaign, funded by the European Union.

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/introduction-event-high-quality-safe-175800474.html

“Through the Hellenic European Products PDO/PGI event, we want to showcase the high quality, safety, and durability of these products, as well as create new opportunities for businesses in Singapore and Greece,” said an EU representative not named, reported Globe Newswire.

On display were cheese, olives, olive oil, saffron, mastic, mastiha oil, and raisins which obtained PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) and PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) labels, ensuring their authenticity and unique qualities.

Participants got the chance to taste them, including some of the world’s best olive oil known for its nutritional value and a cornerstone of the Mediterranean Diet too.

Greece produces more than 430,000 tons of olive oil annually, and more than 75 percent of it is extra virgin olive oil, which is considered the best but has long failed to market it internationally, ceding the sector to other countries.

Greece produces high quality undiscovered cheeses that aren’t as well known as the fabled feta and is one of three European countries with the highest per capita cheese consumption and also top 10 in production in the EU.

RELATED

VIDEO
GNTO Presents Campaign for 2023

ATHENS - The Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) with the screening of a vivacious and subversive film and the message "Greece.

Tourism
Vamvakou Mountain Run 2023
Tourism
Havasupai Tribe in Arizona Marks a Spiritual Homecoming: ‘We Are Still the Grand Canyon’

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.