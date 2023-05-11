In Singapore Exhibit, Greece Shows Off Best Foodstuffs, Top Products

Food

Mastic is a resin obtained from the mastic tree, it is also known as tears of Chios. (Photo by Rawf8 via iStock)

ATHENS – Greece’s push to export more goods, especially its renowned foods, was showcased at an exhibit in Singapore, further reaching Asian markets and introducing them to top quality goods.

The event brought together media, importers, and distributors to experience the richness of Greek products as part of the Hellenic European Products PDO/PGI campaign, funded by the European Union.

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/introduction-event-high-quality-safe-175800474.html

“Through the Hellenic European Products PDO/PGI event, we want to showcase the high quality, safety, and durability of these products, as well as create new opportunities for businesses in Singapore and Greece,” said an EU representative not named, reported Globe Newswire.

On display were cheese, olives, olive oil, saffron, mastic, mastiha oil, and raisins which obtained PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) and PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) labels, ensuring their authenticity and unique qualities.

Participants got the chance to taste them, including some of the world’s best olive oil known for its nutritional value and a cornerstone of the Mediterranean Diet too.

Greece produces more than 430,000 tons of olive oil annually, and more than 75 percent of it is extra virgin olive oil, which is considered the best but has long failed to market it internationally, ceding the sector to other countries.

Greece produces high quality undiscovered cheeses that aren’t as well known as the fabled feta and is one of three European countries with the highest per capita cheese consumption and also top 10 in production in the EU.