In San Francisco’s Souvla, Charles Bililies Created Fast Fine Restaurant

SAN FRANCISCO – Charles Bililies said he knew opening his Souvla Greek restaurant in San Francisco could be a daunting experience but said his idea to make it “fast fine” in an era of popular “fast casual” would quickly stand out.

He told Entrepreneur.com that the idea would combine the two concepts to offer accessibility and high-end Greek cuisine and also utilize the TOAST point of sale and restaurant management system.

“My position is that we have sort of created the fast fine format,” he told Shawn Walchef of CaliBBQ Media. “This sort of elevated version of the fast casual space, that not only allows people to enjoy the cuisine and the wine in the restaurant, but also take it to-go, have it delivered, order online.”

He said he had to convince his parents, who were a bit skeptical although also being entrepreneurs, because he left college for culinary school and had been unconventional in his dreams, following his belief in following technology.

With the “fast fine” concept, Bililies reinvigorated Greek cuisine and transformed the dining experience, using innovative technology integration to deliver authentic flavors while catering to the tech-savvy customers, the site said.