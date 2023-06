General News

NEW YORK – Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos received the honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters from Johns Hopkins University.

“Congratulations to everyone graduating this spring! We also watched with joy and pride as our own Co-President, Andreas Dracopoulos, received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from Johns Hopkins University. Watch Andreas’s words of advice for the class of 2023 as part of the ceremony,” SNF said in its announcement.

Source: SNF