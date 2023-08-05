In Ohio, Paul Papas Cooking Up Something Special at Opa – Takeout Only

General News

CLEVELAND, Ohio – There’s no shortage of Greek restaurants and diners in the United States and invariably they’re vying for bragging rights about who makes the best Greek food, but in the Cleveland area Paul Papas is standing out.

His new Opa.gr is between the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood and Ohio City and while it looks ordinary and limits its menu he said there’s a reason why people coming: “I’m authentic and original. There’s no one like me,” he told MSN.

His no-frills spot specializes in his signature style of gyros, egg sandwiches, and more in a former church and will leave you yelling “Opa!”

He typically works alone cooking up a menu filled with recipes he’s been making all his life, coming to the United States from a Greek island when he was just 12, so it’s been 66 years behind the grill for the 78-year-old, said Cleveland.com

It’s takeout only and a perfect spot for picnics or beach days, the site said, and he’s quick to learn your name when you’re a customer, which he learned from years of cooking at restaurants in the area. Stop on by.