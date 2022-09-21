x

September 21, 2022

In New York, Mitsotakis Meets with Leaders of Greek-American Organizations

September 21, 2022
By The National Herald
Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Loeb Boathouse restaurant in Central Park for the dinner organized by Greek-American organizations, September 21, 2022. Photo: TNH/Christodoulos Athanasatos

NEW YORK – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be the keynote speaker at a dinner in his honor organized by representatives of Greek-American organizations and professional associations on September 21.

Mitsotakis’ thoughts on various issues are expected with particular interest, especially after yesterday’s controversial address by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the UN General Assembly.

Greek-American community leaders, businessmen, elected officials, and representatives of the Greek-American lobby were expected to attend the event.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Loeb Boathouse restaurant in Central Park for the dinner organized by Greek-American organizations, September 21, 2022. Photo: TNH/Christodoulos Athanasatos
Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Loeb Boathouse restaurant in Central Park for the dinner organized by Greek-American organizations, September 21, 2022. Photo: TNH/Christodoulos Athanasatos
Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Loeb Boathouse restaurant in Central Park for the dinner organized by Greek-American organizations, September 21, 2022. Photo: TNH/Christodoulos Athanasatos
A crowd of expats await the arrival of Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Loeb Boathouse restaurant in Central Park, September 21, 2022. Photo: ΤΝΗ/Christodoulos Athanasatos
A crowd of expats await the arrival of Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Loeb Boathouse restaurant in Central Park, September 21, 2022. Photo: ΤΝΗ/Christodoulos Athanasatos
A crowd of expats await the arrival of Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Loeb Boathouse restaurant in Central Park, September 21, 2022. Photo: ΤΝΗ/Christodoulos Athanasatos

