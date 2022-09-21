In New York, Mitsotakis Meets with Leaders of Greek-American Organizations

Politics

Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Loeb Boathouse restaurant in Central Park for the dinner organized by Greek-American organizations, September 21, 2022. Photo: TNH/Christodoulos Athanasatos

NEW YORK – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be the keynote speaker at a dinner in his honor organized by representatives of Greek-American organizations and professional associations on September 21.

Mitsotakis’ thoughts on various issues are expected with particular interest, especially after yesterday’s controversial address by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the UN General Assembly.

Greek-American community leaders, businessmen, elected officials, and representatives of the Greek-American lobby were expected to attend the event.