December 13, 2023



In New York, Greek Tax Chief Spells Out Tax Reforms, New App Too

December 13, 2023
By The National Herald
CAPITAL_LINK
Capital Link Investment Forum in New York. (Photo: TNH/Christodoulos Athanasatos)

NEW YORK – With Greeks among the world’s most heavily taxed and low-salaried – causing massive evasion – tax chief George Pitsilis outlined reforms at the Capital Link Investment Forum in New York, including enhanced digitalization.

He heads the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) that has tried a number of measures for years to get people to pay taxes, the rich often hiding theirs in secret foreign accounts while public workers and those receiving salaries bear the brunt of the costs.

He told the New York audience about enhanced techniques in Greece that for many years had relied on paper and a notoriously slow and inefficient bureaucracy before Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ government began to speed digitalization of public services and tax accounting.

Pitsilis also spoke of the restructuring of the organizational model to centralize processing, reviews, and collection, and described the operation of two new centers focused on property taxes and transfers.

Also, on income tax, Value Added Tax (VAT) and registries and noted that local tax offices are becoming public service points for those who do not have access to digital means, said the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency.

Procedures for citizens were also being simplified, the tax authority said, including how to submit annual tax returns, getting a new tax identification number (AFM),  speaking with a tax officer online, a service expected to be introduced shortly. Pitsilis said that an app for mobile phones will be activated shortly, including payments of outstanding tax.

“Our basic goal is to completely transform the image of the tax administration, to the benefit of citizens and businesses,” the AADE head said.

