April 13, 2022

Economy

In New York, Development Minister Pitches Greek-American Investors

April 13, 2022
By The National Herald
Adonis_Geo2
Minister of Development and Investment Adonis Georgiadis.

ATHENS – Greek Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis told an audience at the 23rd Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum held in New York – especially those of Greek heritage – to put their money on Greece.

He noted that they are, of course, business-oriented and won’t be wooed only by ties to their homeland but the chance to make a profit, as the New Democracy government is wooing more foreign businesses.

“But now that you see others, who are not Greeks, investing in Greece, it is certainly the right time for you to come – not because you are Greeks, but because you will find opportunities in Greece and people that will help you to resolve any problems that may arise,” Georgiadis said, reported Kathimerini.

That jibes with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis making pitches to more foreign companies as Greece is beginning to accelerate an economic recovery during the still lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

