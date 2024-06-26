In Netflix Film, Harry Connick, Jr. Finds Troubled Paradise on Cyprus

Society

FILE - Tourist enjoy the sea at 'Landa' beach in the southern coastal resort of Ayia Napa in southeast Mediterranean island of Cyprus, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

LOS ANGELES – Renowned American singer Harry Connick, Jr. is known as an actor too, playing characters from creepy to cool, is returning to the screen in a Netflix film that will feature Cyprus, a romantic comedy called Find Me Falling.

“I waited for you that day… I was young. I was scared,” goes the tagline for the movie that will come out on July 19 and show off the island and its beaches – on the Greek-Cypriot side that’s a member of the European Union, not the Turkish-Cypriot occupied north.

It is directed by South African-Cypriot filmmaker Stelana Kliris and the premise has his character playing a burned out American rock star whose latest album flops, leading him to Cyprus to escape for a while.

He’s on a modest cliffside home with a beach that’s to die for before he discovers that the house has a notoriety, and it soon attracts unwanted visitors and an old flame to get the romantic aspect going.

His dream of keeping a low profile is derailed when he is routinely confronted by desperate souls and faced with even more complicated surprises when his lover Sia, played by Agni Scott, finds him there, said First Showing.

The trailer alone, especially with summer here and Cyprus a lure, will want to get you going there, the best advertisement the island could have, with films being key attractions for tourists, governments now realizing that.

He stars as John Allman, co-starring with Agni Scott, plus Ali Fumiko Whitney, Tony Demetriou, Aggeliki Filippidou, Lea Maleni, Athina Roditou, and Clarence Smith. “Though this all feels familiar (it kind of reminds me of Mamma Mia even though it’s a different island) it still seems really sweet and amusing. It’s worth a look,” the site said.