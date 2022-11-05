In Montreal, Niko Atsaidis Now Will Influence Greek Food Scene 

General News

MONTREAL – Niko Atsaidis has made a name for himself in Montreal as a self-professed foodie and TikTok star, entrepreneur, business owner, and Internet influencer and is going to add his name to another venture.

He said he will open Minos Souvlaki Gyro, a Greek restaurant in Villeray, which will serve the “authentic Greek gyro,” an idea he told the Daily Hive that came to him when he compared gyros in North America to those in Greece.

“I realized that there are no gyros here … quite like the ones in Greece,” he said. “You know, they’re similar and still good, but they’re not really the same. They taste different, spices are a little different, and there’s a good fat-to-meat ratio.”

He said he and his partner Georges Papadomanolakis have settled on one simple yet ambitious goal: “Serving the best gyro pita outside of Greece.”

Atsaidis said quality ingredients are critical but so is the size of the gyro. “I want to give people a Greek pita at a good price, something that’s a meal,” he said, noting he can eat two or three of them and not feel satisfied.