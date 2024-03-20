In Memphis, Grecian Gourmet Kitchen Uses Family, Church Ladies Recipes

General News

MEMPHIS, TN – The closing of Grecian Gourmet Taverna in Memphis left customers hankering for a fix of Greek food, but that’s been filled by the Grecian Gourmet Kitchen that offers popular dishes in frozen or packaged form online or in grocery stores.

It began selling about nine years ago the St. Jude Farmers Market, President and CEO Corrine Knight told Memphis Flyer. “We sold our classic humus, feta dip, pita chips, and all your Greek dishes – spanakopita, pastitsio, and moussaka,” she said.

She learned about it from her father Frank Sasoulas’ side that had “all these bulk recipes” from holidays and birthday gatherings at their home in Greece.

“All of these recipes are a combination of [ones from] my grandmother, great aunts, and a lot of the ladies at the church. My mom and my grandmother took a lot of pieces of different recipes they liked and they made them their own.”

After selling at farmers markets they opened the taverna in 2018 before the COVID-19 pandemic brought an end.