June 18, 2024

In Korea, Todd Sample's Nostimo Restaurant Brings Real Greek Seoul Food

SEOUL – A Greek-American, Todd Sample has lived in Korea for 30 years but in the last four has introduced Koreans and the curious to Greek food with his Nostimo restaurant in Seoul, as well as the culture of his heritage.

It was praised by Korea Times for its authenticity, Sample, a co-owner with a Korean partner, Sara Eunsun Park, who added that, “Eating food should not be something we do only to fill our stomachs but to enjoy the culture. So now I am a bridge between unfamiliar Greek food and those who are full of curiosity about Greek food and culture.”

Without noodling around, Sample said, “Greek food is terribly underrepresented in Korea, and awareness of the country’s dishes is still low,” adding his experience has shown that Koreans perceive his dishes “as being healthy, fresh and ‘clean,’”

He said “Greek olive oil certainly plays an important role in this perception,” the paper noting other attempts at introducing Mediterranean food weren’t well received because they weren’t genuine.

