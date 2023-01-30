x

January 30, 2023

In Japan, Mitsotakis Meets  Crown Prince, Pushes Investments in Greece (Video)

January 30, 2023
By The National Herald
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΙΑΠΩΝΙΑ(ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met Crown Prince Akishino in Tokyo on Monday, January 30, 2023. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PM PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

TOKYO – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ hunt for more foreign investors to speed a recovery as the COVID-19 pandemic winds down took him to Japan where he met Crown Prince Akishino and pitched government officials about Greece.

Mitsotakis was accompanied by his wife Mareva Grabowski and the Crown Prince was accompanied by Princess Akishino of Japan during their meeting in Tokyo which centered on climate change and sustainable energy, said Greece’s state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency AMNA.

Mitsotakis briefed the royal couple on Greece’s energy initiatives, especially moving to transform some small islands into models of a green economy, energy autonomy and digital innovation.

Earlier, Mitsotakis met with the  House Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda to discuss expanding bilateral relations and the Greek leader took the chance to talk about prospects for Japanese businesses in Greece after wooing China.

They also discussed developments in Ukraine, international and regional issues and Japan’s cooperation with the Euro-Atlantic institutions, Mitsotakis also discussing constant Turkish provocations, the report said.

On Facebook, he said, “Good morning from Japan! It is an important visit to one of the largest economies in the world and one with which we hope to develop even closer relations.”

He reminded that Japanese institutional investors had stopped investing in Greek bonds during during a 2010-18 economic and austerity crisis because ratings fell into the junk category but are now rising again.

“Now that we are on the doorstep before regaining it, this visit is more than just timely,” he added without saying which business leaders he would meet during his visit or what he would discuss with them.

