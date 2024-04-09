x

April 9, 2024

In Israel, Greek Health Minister Signs Medical Cooperation Deal

April 9, 2024
By The National Herald
[366486] ΕΝΗΜΕΡΩΤΙΚΗ ΗΜΕΡΙΔΑ ΤΟΥ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΕΙΟΥ ΥΓΕΙΑΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΥΣ ΔΙΟΙΚΗΤΕΣ ΤΩΝ ΝΟΣΟΚΟΜΕΙΩΝ ΤΗΣ ΧΩΡΑΣ (ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
FILE - Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis. (Photo by GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – As Greece is still struggling to improve its healthcare system, an agreementl was signed in Jerusalem  for cooperation with Israel to improve services in both countries, for five years, with an option for an automatic extension of five years.

It was inked by Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis and Israel’s health chief Uriel Buso, calling for medical experts from the two countries to visit and consult with one another and to hold joint conferences, said the Times of Israel.

https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/israel-greece-sign-5-year-deal-for-medical-cooperation/

It will cover emergency preparedness, mental health, planning for hospitals and healthcare delivery, stem cell and genetic research, new technologies for nursing; health insurance, infectious and non-infectious diseases,  organ transplants, medical cannabis, nutrition security; and environmental health.

It was the first time that Georgiadis visited since the Oct. 7, 2023 raids in Israel by Hamas terrorists that killed more than 1200 people, including babies and children tortured and beheaded and women raped, with hostages taken.

That led to Israel’s ongoing invasion of the Gaza Strip in search of the killers, which has led to the deaths more than 30,000 Palestinians which critics called genocide, and calls for a ceasefire, Israel’s dead seemingly forgotten.

“My nation, and I … stand with Israel and the efforts to free the hostages who have been held by Hamas since October 7. Unfortunately, not everyone understands what Israel is dealing with and how it is acting to protect the lives of the innocent,” said Georgiadis.

