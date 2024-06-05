x

In Iowa, Greek and Serbian Orthodox Churches Food Fair Sets Record

June 5, 2024
By The National Herald
Greek Food Fair Festival - Greek Orthodox Church of St. George, Des Moines
(Photo: Facebook/Greek Food Fair Festival - Greek Orthodox Church of St. George, Des Moines)

DES MOINES – The 44th annual Greek Food Fair Festival in Des Moines, Iowa began with a bang, boasting a record-breaking turnout on the first day. People were lured by food, of course, but also by the culture of Greek and Serbian Orthodox churches.

Approximately 1,700 people attended on the opening day, forming lines that wrapped around the church, with some waiting for an hour to get their hands—and mouths—on the food they were drooling over.

“When I first started coming here, the Food Fair is what drew me here, and then the community is what made me want to stay. I think everyone treats you like family,” said Iris McCarthy, a member of the Greek Orthodox Church, to WHO13.

Suzana Dobrosavljević, a member of the Serbian Orthodox Church, expressed, “We have this need to feed people. We take pride in knowing that everything we serve is handmade. Many of these recipes come from our great grandmothers and are passed down through generations. There are no shortcuts in Orthodox culture, whether Greek or Serbian.”

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

