November 7, 2022

In India, River Erosion Engulfs Villages (Photos)

November 7, 2022
By Associated Press
India Climate Erosion Photo Gallery
Ranajit Mandal, 35, the priest of a temple of Hindu goddess Durga stands with his son watching the temple being washed away by the river Brahmaputra at Murkata village, northeastern Assam state, India, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

GAUHATI, India — In the 12 years that he has been the priest of a small temple by the mighty Brahmaputra, Ranajit Mandal had never witnessed the river’s fury like this. Not only the temple, but the 50 homes in his native Murkata village were washed away in a matter of days.

“I feel like the earth has given way under my feet now. I have been the temple’s priest ever since it was built, I feel really lost now,” Mandal said.

Mandal, who is also a farmer and father of two, says the erosion of the river means his family has been deprived of income, relying instead on government assistance. “Each family was given 5,000 rupees ($60) but that is hardly anything compared to what we have lost.”

A tricycle stands at an eroding land by the banks of the river Brahmaputra at Murkata village, northeastern Assam state, India, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Murkata village in the northeastern state of Assam is in one of the most climate-vulnerable regions of India, according to a report by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, a New Delhi-based climate think tank.

With India ranked the seventh most vulnerable nation to climate change by the non-governmental group Germanwatch, Mandal and other residents of Murkata are on the front lines of the crisis.

The wife of Ranajit Mandal, a priest of a temple that was washed away, collects drinking water at a school after their house was also washed away by erosion at Murkata village, northeastern Assam state, India, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
A school stands damaged by erosion along the river Brahmaputra at Murkata village, northeastern Assam state, India, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

The Brahmaputra has always changed course and reclaimed farmland and villages, but the frequency and severity of the river’s destruction has increased in recent years.

A temple of Hindu goddess Durga rests on land being eroded by the river Brahmaputra seen at Murkata village, northeastern Assam state, India, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Villagers affected by erosion eat a meal together near the river Brahmaputra at Murkata village, northeastern Assam state, India, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. 50 homes in Murkata village were washed away by the river in a matter of days, along with a temple dedicated to Hindu goddess Durga. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

A 2020 study by New York-based Earth Institute, Columbia University, found that the river’s potential for catastrophic flooding as temperatures rise was being underestimated by nearly 40%.

“The river has washed away everything, and we have no place to go back to now,” Mandal said. “Even though we are staying nearby now, if this continues, we’ll have no choice but to move away from here, away from the river.”

Women offer prayers at a temple of Hindu goddess Durga, damaged by erosion of river Brahmaputra at Murkata village, about 60 kilometers east of Guwahati, northeastern Assam state, India, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Laborers fill geobags with sand which will then be placed along the bank to prevent erosion at Murkata village, northeastern Assam state, India, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

