x

January 6, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 33ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Travel

In Idyllic Kashmir’s ‘Great Winter,’ Cold Adds Charm But Life is Challenging for Locals (Photos)

January 6, 2024
By Associated Press
India Kashmir Winter Photo Gallery
Tourists visit a partially frozen waterfall in Drang village, northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. This is the time of "Chillai Kalan," also called "The Great Winter," a Kashmiri phrase which defines the harshest 40 days of cold in disputed Kashmir that commence in late December and extend into January and early February. Renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, Kashmir in winter transforms into a wonderland. Tourists fill its hotels to ski, sledge and trek the Himalayan landscape.(AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The skies are overcast. On the plains, temperatures have dropped below freezing. High on the mountains, peaks are draped in thick snow.

This is the time of “Chillai Kalan,” also called “The Great Winter,” a Kashmiri phrase that defines the harshest 40 days of cold in disputed Kashmir that commence in late December and extend into January and early February.

Renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, Kashmir in winter transforms into a wonderland. Tourists fill its hotels to ski, sledge, and trek the Himalayan landscape.

Firewood used for cooking and heating is stored under the hut in Drang village northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. In the hilly areas of Kashmir, most villagers depend on firewood for cooking and heating during the winter season. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

But winter also brings the region’s most challenging weather conditions, affecting daily routines in agriculture, transportation and other livelihoods.

For locals, the major source of heat is the kanger, a pot filled with hot coal embers tucked inside their pheran, a traditional knee-length cloak. Almost ensnared by its warmth, people only step outside for work and other essentials.

The subzero temperatures in Kashmir, a disputed region between India and Pakistan that has been marred by decades of conflict, also coincide with frequent power cuts. It is one of the idyllic valley’s long-standing, unresolved crises.

Mohammad Shafa, a Kashmiri shopkeeper selling blankets, displays the handling of a kanger in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. For locals, the major source of heat is the kanger, a pot filled with hot coal embers that is tucked inside their pheran, a traditional knee-length cloak. Almost ensnared by its warmth, people only step outside for work and other essentials. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

This year the unscheduled power outages, sometimes lasting 12 to 16 hours, have disrupted patient care for those with respiratory illnesses and affected businesses.

Residents have long accused New Delhi of stifling their hydropower potential, as most of such power produced locally goes to various Indian states, leaving 13% for Kashmir. The region must purchase electricity at higher prices from India’s northern grid to meet demand.

The stillness of winter in Kashmir, however, also offers a promise of vibrancy come spring. The cold rejuvenates fields and orchards, mainstays of the region’s economy, and the snow replenishes freshwater streams.

—By DAR YASIN Associated Press

Asim Ahmed prepares ‘Harisa’ before serving it to customers in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Harisa is a winter dish which is sold early mornings at specially setup shops, called Harisa Wan. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
A Kashmiri woman fills a traditional firepot called Kangri with charcoal in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. Kangri is an age old device for keeping warm, consisting of a decoratively woven yellow wicker case housing an earthen pot for burning charcoal. Even the modern day heating gadgets have failed to replace it, mainly due to its portability and low cost. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
Government employees remove ice from water pipes as they work to restore water supply in Drang village northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. In winter, water supply pipes often freeze in many areas of the upper reaches of Kashmir due to extreme cold wave conditions. Winter also affects daily routines in agriculture, transportation and other livelihoods. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
Tourists from Kenya sit by a bonfire outside a cottage in Drang village, northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. This is the time of “Chillai Kalan,” also called “The Great Winter,” a Kashmiri phrase which defines the harshest 40 days of cold in disputed Kashmir that commence in late December and extend into January and early February. Renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, Kashmir in winter transforms into a wonderland. Tourists fill its hotels to ski, sledge and trek the Himalayan landscape.(AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

RELATED

Travel
Carnival Begins in New Orleans with Phunny Phorty Phellows, King Cakes, Joan of Arc Parade

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The countdown to Mardi Gras begins Saturday in New Orleans as Carnival season kicks off with dozens of costumed revelers and a brass band set to crowd onto a streetcar for a nighttime ride down historic St.

VIDEO
SNFCC Christmas World! (Video)
Food
California Restaurant’s Comeback Shows how Outdated, False Asian Stereotype of Dog-eating Persists

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

NYC Subway Service is Disrupted for a Second Day after Low-Speed Collision that Injured More than 20

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City subway service was disrupted for a second day Friday as transit workers labored in the cramped confines of a tunnel beneath Manhattan to remove two trains that collided and derailed, causing minor injuries to about two dozen passengers.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea conducted a new round of artillery drills near the disputed sea boundary with South Korea on Saturday, officials in Seoul said, a day after the North’s similar exercises prompted South Korea to respond with its own firing drills in the same area.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James didn't sugarcoat his increasingly sour feelings after the Los Angeles Lakers spiraled to their 10th loss in 13 games Friday night, falling 127-113 to the Memphis Grizzlies.

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The skies are overcast.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The countdown to Mardi Gras begins Saturday in New Orleans as Carnival season kicks off with dozens of costumed revelers and a brass band set to crowd onto a streetcar for a nighttime ride down historic St.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.