In Hot Greece, Cool Climate Wine-Making Catching On, New Hope

Wine & Spirits

FILE - Retsina is a Greek white (or rose) resinated wine, which has been made for at least 2,000 years. (Photo by Alexandra Torro via Unsplash)

It’s probably not the right time in Greece during a baking heatwave to think wine – an ice cold beer sounds about right – but there are places in the country where a cooler climate produces some astounding varieties.

In a feature, Forbes magazine noted how the country’s diverse terrain – it’s not just beaches and sand – from islands and plains to valleys and mountains lends itself to making wines in cooler temperatures.

And that, it was said, could further put Greece on the world map for its wines that are criminally underrated and not aggressively marketed, ceding the sector to competitors from other countries.

“Why does a cooler climate matter for making wine? In the last decade, cool-climate winemaking has captured the interest of both industry and consumers. Using the term to market a wine comes partly as a foil to the riper styles that once dominated consumer and critic tastes,” the site said.

With a shift away from alcohol – witness low-and-zero-alcohol beer – cool climate wines are easier to make in those conditions as heat and sunshine increase the accumulation of sugar in grapes which corresponds to higher alcohol levels.

Climate change that is turning parts of the Mediterranean into a summer oven has had wine makers looking for cooler places in their countries to grow grapes and produce wines, including Greece.

“Climate change has triggered the hunt for colder sites to plant vines. As warm regions warm further, and winters grow milder, the growing cycle starts earlier,” said the report, noting that some famous varieties such as Burgundy may one day be too hot for delicate, thin-skinned Pinot Noir.

Several areas in Greece support cooler climate winemaking, including the Peloponnese – a peninsula upon which mountains cover 85 percent – and the more northern regions of Amyndeon in Macedonia, Epirus, and mountainous Thessaly.

“As the planet warms and weather patterns shift, these chillier areas offer pockets of respite for wine growers looking to produce vibrant red and energetic white wines,” said the magazine.

In Greece’s cooler climates, growers historically cultivated grape varieties suited to the conditions. Assyrtiko, Malagousia, and Roditis thrive for white wines, while Limnio and Xinomavro do well for red wines.

NO COOL WINE BEFORE TIME

These wines show textbook “cool climate” expressions, offering balanced acidity that accentuates their clarity and flavor profiles while contributing to their ability to age well, another factor.

White wines often show citrus, mineral, and herbal notes, while red wines display bright red fruits, earthiness, and spice flavors.

Domaine Skouras sits in a favored location on the Peloponnese Peninsula in Peloponnese PGI near Nemea PDO and while technically not a cool climate growing region some vineyards are at elevations making it so.

“The mountains here allow winemakers to plant at higher altitudes and take advantage of the lower temperatures. Also, because the sea surrounds the Peloponnese, constant airflow through the region lowers the temperature and the risk of diseases,” Dimitris Skouras, winemaker for Domaine Skouras told Forbes.

There are some obstacles. “Farming in a cooler climate is a problem during colder vintages. Ripening slows down, and sometimes grapes won’t reach the desired maturity. This is a rare phenomenon in Greece, but it does happen, typically in northern areas,” said Skouras.

Alpha Estate, located in the Macedonia region of Greece, specifically in Macedonia PGI, grows grapes in Amyndeon PDO, known for its pure and bright Xinomavro-based red wines, is the country’s coolest area with a continental climate. The topography contributes to the chillier weather patterns in several ways.

“The lakes help regulate temperatures by releasing cool breezes which cool surrounding vineyards during the intensive growing season,” said Angelos Iatridis, winemaker for Alpha Estate.

Though nestled high on the Eordea Plateau, Amyndeon enjoys the sheltering effect of three mountains which act as a protective barrier. “The mountains help to create a microclimate by blocking the colder winds and influencing temperature moderation,” said Iatridis.

Stellios Boutaris, winemaker and CEO for Kir-Yianni, said winters are getting warmer, while summer weather has become wilder. “There can be long dry warm periods, even in wintertime, only to be disrupted by heavy rainfall. Hailstorms are also more frequent and severe,” he said, leading to wines with less acidity.

“Winemaking in a cool climate is both a challenge and an opportunity. In a world where climate change is present in many aspects, viticulture can survive long-term only in areas where parameters such as altitude can mitigate weather extremes. Amyndeon is such an area with great potential to keep making terroir-sensitive wines of high quality and character,” he said.