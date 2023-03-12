x

March 12, 2023

In Greece’s National Recovery Fund, €161 Million to go to Road Improvement and Safety

March 12, 2023
By Athens News Agency
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

The “Improving Road Safety Program” of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan “Greece 2.0” includes a package of road safety projects, with a total cost of €161 million, approved through a Joint Ministerial Decision (JMD) by Deputy Minister of Interior Stelios Petsas and Deputy Minister of Finance Thodoros Skylakakis.

These projects will cover 76 municipalities throughout the country with a total budget of €161,032,998. The Program will fund targeted interventions, improvements, and modifications to the existing road network through the Recovery and Resilience Fund.

The expected outcomes from the project’s implementation are:

  • Improving road safety and reducing traffic congestion.
  • Reducing energy consumption of street lighting (by using LEDs) and emissions from transportation.
  • Conserving natural resources and increasing shared green spaces.
  • Enhancing the aesthetics of the urban environment as well as the environmental footprint of outdoor public spaces.
  • Improving accessibility/mobility and facilitating pedestrian and ADA traffic flow on sidewalks.

Deputy Minister of Interior Stelios Petsas stated, “Today’s decision adds €161 million to a comprehensive network of road safety projects totaling €612 million. Our aim is to ensure greater safety for residents and visitors and to reduce the number of traffic accidents. We are providing strong, unprecedented financing plans to our municipalities and regions. With the government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, we are addressing, for the first time, an issue that improves people’s lives, the national healthcare system, and strengthens the Greek economy.”

Deputy Minister of Finance Thodoros Skylakakis noted, “Additional resources of €161 million from the Recovery and Resilience Fund will be utilized to improve road safety through significant projects implemented in 76 municipalities throughout the country.”

