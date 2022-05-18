x

May 18, 2022

In Greece, Speed Kills On Roadways, Motorcycles Most Dangerous

May 18, 2022
By The National Herald
(ΣΩΤΗΡΗΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos, file)

ATHENS – ​​It’s no surprise to anyone who’s seen drivers on Greek roads blasting through stop signs and red lights, nearly careening at high speeds and motorcycles weaving in and out – that it’s often deadly.

Motorcycles and speeding were the biggest road safety hazards in the country, Greece’s average death rate of 36 percent in motorcycle accidents double the European Union average of 18 percent, said Kathimerini.

Greece also has one of the highest percentages (54 percent) of deaths in road accidents in residential areas – a fact mainly attributed to the number of motorcycle accidents.

Some 41 percent of deaths of drivers and passengers in road accidents were because of colliding with another vehicle, compared to the EU average of 31 percent. Most of the fatalities, 64 percent, were men, above the bloc average of 55 percent.

The New Democracy government is the latest in a long line of administrations with alleged plans to try to prevent the deaths but motorcycle drivers still don’t have to wear helmets.

