August 4, 2022

In Greece, Indian Actress Gupta Soaking Up Sun, Santorini, Gushes

August 4, 2022
By Associated Press
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Klodian Lato)
FILE - Santorini. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Klodian Lato)

SANTORINI – Noted Indian actress Sayana Gupta took a vacation to Greece where she was wowed by the country and made sure her legion of fans knew about it with pictures and video and social media postings.

NDTV said she was dressed for the occasions and posted photos with the sea behind her and a caption reading “Me n Mediterranean,” with a mermaid emoji for emphasis to make sure.

She posted Instagrams in which she is seen dining by the sea with friends with the caption “Sun, sea and eternity” as they raised a toast to Greek food and drink, smiles all around, the kind of publicity Greece can’t buy for Indian tourists.

On Santorini, she showed the beautiful sunset, herself and friends in a pool overlooking the hill. “The sunset that was…Only gratitude!” with star and heart emojis again.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

