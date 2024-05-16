In Greece, Albanian Premier Ducks Beleri Jailing, Waxes Poetic Praise

Politics

Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama delivers a speech to Albanians living in Greece in the Galatsi suburb, north of Athens, on Sunday, May 12, 2024. Rama chose Athens as the start of his tour of Albanian expatriate communities ahead of the next Albanian election, which is to take place by June 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)

ATHENS – He only indirectly raised the jailing of Fredi Beleri, an ethnic Greek elected Mayor of the seaside town of Himare, but visiting Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama had nothing but praise for Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Rama was allowed to enter Greece to speak to the country’s Albanian minority even though Mitsotakis said the jailing of Beleri on what the elected mayor said were false charges of buying votes could block Albania’s hopes of joining the European Union.

Mitsotakis had said that Greece would veto Albania joining the bloc and Rama, who some analysts said isn’t concerned because he believes the United States and EU will squeeze Greece to back down, was welcomed by Albanians at Galatsi arena.

Rama was on a tour of Europe to speak to Albanian natives living abroad ahead of next year’s Presidential elections in Albania which has had corruption scandals and Beleri said the Premier wanted him jailed to help business associates develop Himare, with Albania gaining ground in tourism for its coastal beaches.

Rama danced around the drama surrounding Beleri’s jailing and instead lauded Greece and even dedicated a poem to Mitsotakis.

“Welcome to my second home in neighboring and friendly Greece. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this touching hospitality. Some here in Greece were surprised. Others were upset. Someone even said that I should not come to visit you. But perhaps when they see this display of family joy they will understand that I have not come to meet their former servants, but to meet the equal masters of this house,” he said.

“Throughout history, the streets of our homes, wars, fairy tales, our relationships have been much more connected than they appear. Even today, the appearance of our relations means much less than the reality, the intertwining of lives and the connection of the inseparable future paths between Albanians and Greeks,” he said.

Despite Mitsotakis throwing up a roadblock to Albania joining the EU, prospects already worsened by corruption and rule of law problems under his administration, Rama called the Greek Premier a friend.

“Dear Kyriakos, in 1864 our national poet Naim Frasheri wrote the poem “The Real Desire of the Albanians” in the Greek language: “We want to live in brotherhood, in harmony, in peace with all peoples; with the Slavs, with the Greeks. Let’s not be enemies and not argue. Enough of the suffering and tyrannies we have gone through. It’s time for prosperity, it’s time for freedom.” Many greetings from me and the Albanians of Greece. Long live Albania, long live Greece, long live democratic Europe,” he said as the crowd of some 5,000 people went wild.

Mitsotakis put Beleri on New Democracy’s ticket for the June elections for the European Parliament in a poke at Rama and Beleri also took shots at the Albanian Premier before he went to Athens.

“He chose this day because he was annoyed by my candidacy. He wants to provoke Greece, to make a show of force inside Albania and to break the morale of the Greeks in the region. He will not succeed. The pride and dignity of Hellenism cannot be toyed with,” he said.

Greek State Minister Makis Voridis spoke about Rama being in Greece despite the political flap between the countries and told SKAI TV that, “Possibly his intention – although I don’t know it and he denies it – was a kind of response to the decision of the New Democracy to include Frentis Beleri in its electoral lists.”

To those who said Rama shouldn’t have been allowed to be in Greece to talk to Albanian residents while he’s holding down the Greek minority in his country, Voridis said that would “show that Greece is afraid of the meeting taking place.”