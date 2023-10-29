In Greece, 70% Self-Employed Say Income Under 780 Euros Monthly

Society

ATHENS – Greece’s losing battle to get people to pay taxes – most avoid or evade doing so – is turning toward the self-employed, many paid in cash, and 70 percent reporting incomes under 780 euros ($824) monthly.

A tax bill is coming aimed at trying to determine what they actually make and insure the real amounts are reported and will be presented to the Cabinet by Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis.

That came after the startling finding in a report of 2022 tax returns processed by the the Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE) showing most self-employed and freelancers apparently evading taxes.

That showed they were declaring incomes equivalent to the minimum wage after other reports showed that professionals including doctors and lawyers along with services also reporting annual incomes under that.

The findings also showed an irony of some self-employed reporting they are making less money than workers they’ve hired but no government has been able to rein in tax cheats, even with electronic measures.