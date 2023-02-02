x

February 2, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 29ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Society

In Greece, Αrtists’ Strike Closes Theaters, Music Schools

February 2, 2023
By Associated Press
Greece Artists On Strike
Students from drama and arts schools gather during a protest outside parliament in Athens, Greece on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS — Performing artists and art students ‒ some banging drums, playing trumpets and dressed in clown outfits ‒ gathered outside Greece’s parliament Thursday during a strike that closed theaters, halted TV shoots and disrupted art school classes.

More than 2,000 people took part in the demonstration, on the second day of a 48-hour strike to protest changes in a government labor qualification system used to set wage scales and for civil service recruitment.

“People have spent years on the job, teaching and in performance roles, and suddenly they do not know what their qualifications are worth,” singer Argyro Kaparou, who heads one of the associations organizing the protest, told the AP.

Strike organizers say they want the government to pause the reforms until a general election is held sometime before the summer.

The center-right government says it wants to streamline government hiring procedures before the elections.

A man holds a banner as students from drama and arts schools shout slogans during a protest outside parliament in Athens, Greece on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Students from drama and arts schools gather during a protest outside parliament in Athens, Greece on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Protesters gather during a rally outside parliament in Athens, Greece on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

RELATED

Politics
PM Mitsotakis Welcomes Amendment that Blocks Criminals From Running in Elections

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomed the amendment tabled in parliament on Thursday about blocking convicted criminals from running in elections as formal or shadow heads of political party formations.

Politics
The Funeral of Air Force Lieutenant Marios-Michail Touroutsikas
Economy
Greek Banks Raised Deposit Interest Rates by 0.04% in December

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.