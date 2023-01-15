x

In Era of Plastic Money, Digital Spending, Many Greeks Like Cash

January 15, 2023
By The National Herald
Europe Economy
FILE - A cashier changes a 50 Euro banknote with US dollars at an exchange counter in Rome, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)

ATHENS – While Greece is moving faster into the Digital Age and emphasizing the use of credit and debit cards and transactions on mobile phones, one in three people are still paid in cash.

That’s the highest rate in the Eurozone, the 20 of the 27 countries in the European Union who use the euro as a currency, the results showing in a December, 2022 European Central Bank survey.

Greeks prefer cash too because it’s easier to evade taxes and a number of government programs to make businesses, services and professionals – especially lawyers, doctors, plumbers and others – to be paid through Point-of-Service (POS) devices has largely failed.

Using cash also is a way of hiding transactions and protecting privacy so that people’s spending can’t be tracked, as it often is on phones unless they are using Virtual Private Networks with safe banking and payment protection.
In Greece, some 11 percent of citizens get up to 25 percent of their income in cash, more than twice the Eurozone average, said the news site Vimatisko, and many like to stash it at home and not just banks.

ATHENS – While Greece is moving faster into the Digital Age and emphasizing the use of credit and debit cards and transactions on mobile phones, one in three people are still paid in cash.

WASHINGTON — Lawyers for President Joe Biden found more classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, than previously known, the White House acknowledged Saturday.

President Biden offered Republicans a good opportunity to ‘hit him’ where no one expected it: On the ethical side of his record and character.

ANKARA - Adding to his frequent threats – while claiming to want diplomacy – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan bragged about his country's growing production of weapons and said Greece has to "behave" or face consquences.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

