December 5, 2023

In Egypt, Jordan, Cypriot President Pushes Gaza Humanitarian Aid Ideas

December 5, 2023
By The National Herald
FILE - Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his office at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Cypriot President Nicos Christodoulides, during a visit to Egypt and Jordan, was expected to seek support for the idea of his island country being a conduit for humanitarian aid to Gaza during Israel’s hunt there for Hamas terrorists.

Israel has stepped up its invasion and bombing in the Palestinian enclave in a relentless pursuit of those behind an Oct. 7 into Israel that saw 1,400 people, including children tortured and killed, including being burned alive.

Israel’s response has been deemed too much by critics, air attacks and the onslaught seeing more than 15,000 people killed and critical supplies being blocked off from entering Gaza, including food and gas and oil.

Cyprus, the closest European Union member state to the Middle East, has offered to host and operate facilities for sustained aid directly into the Gaza Strip once hostilities end, noted Reuters.

Christodoulides planned to meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and King Abdullah of Jordan with the idea of expanding capacity for humanitarian relief directly to the coastal Gaza Strip beyond limited deliveries being made through the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Palestinian enclave.

There are logistical difficulties as well as political and security problems, Gaza not having a port and shallow waters and Greece earlier saying it could take part in sending aid if protections were guaranteed for ships.

The United Kingdom, which has military bases on Cyprus, sent 80 tons of aid to Cyprus for Gaza, mostly blankets and tents and offered vessels able to access the Gaza coastline, a source not named told Reuters.

As many as 80 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have fled their homes in an Israeli bombing campaign that has reduced much of the crowded coastal strip to a desolate wasteland and left people buried in rubble without rescue hopes.

