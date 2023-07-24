x

July 24, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 76ºF

ATHENS 90ºF

SPORTS

In Champions League Qualifying, 1993 Champion Marseille Paired with Dnipro-1 or Panathinaikos

July 24, 2023
By Associated Press
Sweden Soccer Champions League
Hacken's Ibrahim Sadiq celebrates his goal during the Champions League first qualifying round, 1st leg soccer match between Hacken Gothenburg and The News Saints, at Bravida Arena, in Gothenburg, Sweden, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP)

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Marseille, the first winner of the rebranded Champions League in 1993, was paired with either Ukrainian club Dnipro-1 of Ukraine or Greek team Panathinaikos on Monday in the draw for the third qualifying round.

After finishing third in the French league last season, Marseille needs to advance through two rounds to get to the 32-team group stage.

Marseille’s path through the first of those rounds was drawn three days after the club won a ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport which lifted the threat of a one-year ban on registering new players. The club can now recruit freely for the new season.

A second former champion, PSV Eindhoven, was in Monday’s draw. The 1988 European Cup champions will be at home first on Aug. 8 or 9 against Austrian club Sturm Graz.

A separate section of the draw for teams from higher-ranked countries that did not win their domestic title saw Rangers paired with Servette or Genk, and Braga paired with Serbian club TSC Backa Topola.

The draw was made ahead of Tuesday’s games in the second qualifying round.

In the draw section for national champions, AEK Athens will face either Dinamo Zagreb or Astana in the third qualifying round, and Sparta Prague is away first against Copenhagen or Icelandic club Breidablik.

Faeroe Islands champion KI Klaksvík was in the draw after eliminating Ferencvaros last week in the first qualifying round with a 3-0 win in Budapest. After that loss, Ferencvaros fired Russian coach Stanislav Cherchesov, who led his national team to the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals at home.

KI will next play Swedish champion Hacken and the winner of that second qualifying round series will advance to face HJK Helsinki or Molde.

RELATED

SPORTS
Former England Striker Trevor Francis, Britain’s First 1 Million Pound Player, Dies at 69

LONDON (AP) — Trevor Francis, a former England forward who became Britain’s first 1 million pound soccer player when he moved to Nottingham Forest from Birmingham in 1979, has died.

SPORTS
Ticket Sales top 1.5 Million for Soccer’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand
SPORTS
F1 Champ Verstappen Wins Hungarian GP to Extend Overall Lead

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.