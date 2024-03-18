In Cairo, Mitsotakis Says Egypt’s Stability Crucial Factor in EU Relations

Politics

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits Cairo with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Prime Ministers Giorgia Meloni of Italy, Alexander de Cro of Belgium and Karl Neuhammer, Chancellor of Austria, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Despite an abysmal record for human rights, corruption and jailing journalists, Egypt is a key player for the European Union, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in Cairo during a mission led by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

He addressed the start of a meeting between the European Union leaders and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as concerns mount that economic pressure and conflicts in neighboring countries could drive more migrants to European shores.

Nonetheless, Mitsotakis called the meeting a “landmark day” for relations between the European Union and Egypt, a partnership deal signed bringing cash-strapped Egypt 7.4 billion euros ($8.07 billion) but no report how the money would be accounted for.

Mitsotakis noted it was “a very special day for the EU’s relations with Egypt and for us, Greece and Cyprus, who worked hard to get to the point of upgrading our relations to the level of a comprehensive and strategic partnership.”

He pointed out that this recognized Egypt’s deep strategic significance for stability and prosperity, not just the Eastern Mediterranean but also of Europe as a whole, said Greece’s state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency AMNA.

Mitsotakis said that the draft Joint Statement signed by the two sides establishes the various structural elements for implementing “our intention to make the strategic partnership as deep as it needs to be” whether for economic or energy issues.

He pointed to projects like the GREGY Greece-Egypt Interconnection, which could help Egypt develop renewable energy resources and ensure that they reach Europe, or even more ambitious projects, such as storing carbon dioxide.

MORALS vs. POLITICS

He highlighted the potential of cooperation in migration and expressed his support for the position that any forced displacement of Palestinians to Egypt would be unacceptable, expressing hope that the EU and Egypt “can work again in the direction of the only realistic long-term political solution to the Palestinian tragedy: and that is, of course, the solution of two states.”

Also present were Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the EU Council, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

El-Sissi’s office said in a statement that the deal aims to achieve “a significant leap in cooperation and coordination between the two sides and to achieve common interests.”

The deal, known as the Joint Declaration, aims among other things to promote “democracy, fundamental freedoms, human rights, and gender equality,” according to the European Commission. Both sides will also deepen their cooperation to address challenges related to migration and terrorism.

The package drew criticism from international rights groups over Egypt’s human rights record. Amnesty International urged European leaders not to be complicit with human rights violations taking place in Egypt.

“EU leaders must ensure that the Egyptian authorities adopt clear benchmarks for human rights,” said Eve Geddie, Amnesty International’s head of the European institutions office. Geddie pointed to Egypt’s restrictions on media and freedom of expression and a crackdown on civil society.

Questioned about the morality of such deals earlier this week in Brussels, European Commission spokesperson Eric Mamer acknowledged that there were issues in all these countries, but defended the partnerships nonetheless.

“Yes, we know the criticism related to human rights in those countries and it is obvious that this is an issue,” he told reporters.

“Does that mean we should break off all relations? Would that lead to an improvement in the situation? Or should we try to find a way to work with those countries to improve the situation on the ground both for local populations and for migrants coming to those countries?” he said.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)