In Boston, the Tenth Summer University “Greek Language, Culture, and Media”

Professor Nikoletta Tsitsanoudis-Mallidis, Professor of Linguistics and Greek Language at the Department of Early Childhood Education at the University of Ioannina and Harvard CHS – GR Associate, is the Founder and Scientific Coordinator of the Program. (Photo: TNH/Theodore Kalmoukos)

BOSTON – On Tuesday, May 28, the tenth Summer University ‘Greek Language, Culture, and Media’ event began at the Maliotis Cultural Center in Boston. The conference will last until Sunday, June 2. It is dedicated to the theme: ‘The dissemination and teaching of the Greek language in the Greek-American community’.

According to the program, some of the thematic sessions will include:

Teaching Greek abroad – The special characteristics of teaching Greek in diaspora schools

Addressing language errors by educators – Methods of dealing with students’ linguistic and communicative errors

Best practices for attracting interest in the Greek language and culture among second and third-generation Greek students abroad

Refreshing Greek language skills – Intensive training for renewing and enriching vocabulary knowledge

Promoting collaborations between Greek diaspora schools in America and Greek universities to develop cooperative programs and offer Greek language courses taught by university professors and PhD holders in Greek language and culture

Improving communication approaches and the presence of educators in the classroom, social life, and public and private spheres

Ways to utilize technology and artificial intelligence in education to enhance the educational process

The role and contribution of Greek language chairs and programs in America in promoting the Greek language.



It is emphasized that the program includes university professors and researchers from over 25 Greek and foreign universities, research centers, and institutes, specifically from Harvard University, University of Chicago, Boston University, Brown University, University of Picardie Jules Verne, University of Louvain, Hellenic College-Holy Cross, Logos University College, University of Belgrade, Emmanuel College, Institute of Eastern Mediterranean Studies, Queens College, College Year in Athens, Kallinikeion Institute Hellenic College, Instituto de Letras, Rio de Janeiro University.

From Greece, participants include university professors/researchers from the University of Ioannina, National and Kapodistrian University, Harokopio University, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, University of the Aegean, Democritus University of Thrace, University of Thessaly, University of Crete, University of Western Macedonia, and Hellenic Open University.

The program is aimed at undergraduate and postgraduate students, PhD candidates, and educators, and also accepts a percentage of professionals with relevant interests as part of lifelong learning.

Noteworthy is the participation of educators from Greek diaspora schools. Teachers from afternoon community and Greek-speaking charter schools from America, Canada, and Europe which will present proposals for the development and revitalization of Greek language teaching and its position in the American educational system, as well as proposals for teaching Greek as a heritage language and as a foreign language.

The participation of the Center for the Teaching of Greek Language and Culture (KE.D.E.G.PO.) of the University of Ioannina is emphasized.

The program offers participation certificates and educational material to participants.

As part of the program, Theodoros Kalmoukos will give a speech on the contribution of The National Herald to the dissemination of the Greek language in America.

The announcement states that the International Summer University, throughout its journey, besides its academic activities, always aims to leave a broader cultural imprint. This year, the program will start with a rare ‘acoustic experience’ curated by actor Tasos Nousias. Through Nikos Kazantzakis’ ‘Askitiki’ and a narration in complete darkness, it will take participants on a journey to the unique heritage of the global Greek creator. Throughout the International Summer University sessions, two exhibitions will be held at the Maliotis Cultural Center: an exhibition of drawings by Professor and Vice-Rector of the University of Ioannina, Xen. Bitsikas (‘Anti-heroes’) and a cartoon exhibition by cartoonist Stathis Stavropoulos (‘Stathis’: ‘Sketches – Letters from Greece’). Additionally, the history and contribution of the National Gallery will be presented by the President of the Board, Olga Mentzafou, and the director, Syrago Tsiara.

The participation of Jimmy DeMetro, who served as president of the New York Greek Film Festival, is highly anticipated. A visit to the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, one of the largest museums in America, is also planned. Hosted by Drake Behrakis, participants will tour the Behrakis Wing of the Museum.

The Founder and Scientific Director of the Program is Professor of Linguistics and Greek Language of the Department of Early Childhood Education at the University of Ioannina and Associate in Linguistics of the CHS – GR of Harvard University Nikoletta Tsitsanoudi-Mallidi, head of the Greek Language, Culture, and Media unit of the Laboratory for the Study of Social Issues, Media, and Education of the Department of Early Childhood Education at the University of Ioannina.