x

August 20, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 69ºF

ATHENS 82ºF

United States

In Atlanta, Nick’s Food to Go Has Been Gone, But Coming Back Soon

August 20, 2023
By The National Herald
Nick'sFood
Nick’s Food to Go. (Photo: Instagram/nicksfoodtogo)

ATLANTA – Since July, you haven’t been able to get food to go at Nick’s Food to Go in Atlanta as it closed for a parking lot renovation, and now a death in the family has delayed the reopening until September.

Nick Poulos and his wife Eleni opened the shoebox-sized outlet in 1994 and has built up a loyal following of regulars but didn’t reveal any more details, said the site Eater of its popularity.

It’s close by the capitol, making it accessible to workers and politicians alike and the couple said for years they’ve faced worries about being pushed out by developers wanting land there.

Poulos retired in 2013 but his wife and daughter still the place with a small staff and shifted from inside counter service to just a takeout window on the side of the building in the parking lot there.

They’ve survived developers and passage of time to keep it running even if it’s the epitome of fast food and eating and running, but with good Greek food in hand to keep you going. Now if they can just keep those developers away.

 

RELATED

United States
Mamma Mia! Will Be Screened in Astoria on August 27

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Film Society will present a free screening of the movie ‘Mamma Mia! – Here We Go Again!’ in cooperation with NYC Parks Arts, Culture & Fun and Movies Under the Stars on Sunday, August 27 in Athens Square Park in Astoria at 7:45 PM.

Community
A Former New York Bishop who Promoted Social Justice, but Covered up Rape Allegations, Dies at 84
United States
Going On in Greek-American Community

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.