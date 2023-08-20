In Atlanta, Nick’s Food to Go Has Been Gone, But Coming Back Soon

United States

ATLANTA – Since July, you haven’t been able to get food to go at Nick’s Food to Go in Atlanta as it closed for a parking lot renovation, and now a death in the family has delayed the reopening until September.

Nick Poulos and his wife Eleni opened the shoebox-sized outlet in 1994 and has built up a loyal following of regulars but didn’t reveal any more details, said the site Eater of its popularity.

It’s close by the capitol, making it accessible to workers and politicians alike and the couple said for years they’ve faced worries about being pushed out by developers wanting land there.

Poulos retired in 2013 but his wife and daughter still the place with a small staff and shifted from inside counter service to just a takeout window on the side of the building in the parking lot there.

They’ve survived developers and passage of time to keep it running even if it’s the epitome of fast food and eating and running, but with good Greek food in hand to keep you going. Now if they can just keep those developers away.