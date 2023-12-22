In 2023 Greece, Have Yourself An Expensive Merry Holiday Time

Society

ATHENS – Even jingle bells in Greece are getting costlier it seems, 2023’s holidays expensive for many households despite an economic recovery that has seen soaring growth but prices out of reach at supermarkets.

It’s that time of year for traditional delicacies like the almond biscuits kourabiedes that are taken to house parties and gatherings as sweet gifts but Agence France-Presse said the cost of delicacies has risen 7-10 percent.

https://www.rfi.fr/en/international-news/20231222-prices-bite-into-greek-christmas-even-as-economy-improves

That could see people opting for cheaper substitutes and the owners of some sweets shops lamenting the loss of customers who otherwise would be flocking in to pick up some goods.

In Greece’s second-largest city Thessaloniki, about 300 miles north of the capital Athens, it’s much the same and in the city market, Petros Elmaliotis said shoppers aren’t going for nuts – which he sells – some costing more than meat.

A box of kourabiedes can go for 24 euros ($26.44) and traditionally are scoffed up for holiday gifts but even the easing of inflation hasn’t seen prices lowered – the New Democracy government is issuing fines for profiteering.

Elmaliotis said in Christmases Past that people would stand in line at his stand to buy notes but that demand has dropped with people keeping their wallets in their pants or weighing cheaper products for holiday presents.

“There were six of us at the stand to serve people. Today there are only two,” he told AFP, adding that customers “cut back on what they don’t consider necessary,” thinking twice instead of spending on impulse and holiday joy.

In November, the annual inflation rate dropped to 3 percent, down from the average 9.65 increase for 2022 but food prices rose 9 percent in November from a year earlier and the government has pushed markets to cut prices on basics.

Meat is up 8.1 percent, fruit by 12 percent, and milk, cheese and eggs by nearly 5 percent and the prized commodity of olive oil by 31 percent in a year, affected by a poor crop coming and deadly summer fires and floods destroying trees.

“What is happening is unprecedented,” said Christos Dimitriadis, a 69-year-old retired civil servant shopping at a Thessaloniki supermarket. “How are we supposed to live?” he asked, pointing to 14-euro ($15.43) olive oil tins that he said cost a maximum of 4 euros ($4.41) during the pandemic year of 2021.

Greece’s economy has outpaced 34 others in a listing by The Economist of prosperous countries – even beating the European Union’s biggest economy in Germany – but prices remain high while wages are low and taxes among the highest in the world, a trifecta of trouble for consumers and households.

This all comes only five years after the end of eight years of 326 billion euros ($359.19 billion) in three international bailouts that came with attached harsh austerity measures: big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings.

You can’t tell that times are tough for some because the restaurants, tavernas, malls, coffee shops and bars are full, as are the busiest shopping streets and signs of Christmas and the holidays abound.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ all-out push to restore the economy, including luring foreign investors and giving big tax breaks to businesses while Greeks face income taxes as high as 44 percent is good news for the prosperous.

It’s also seen the major ratings companies restoring Greece to investment grade status from junk bonds despite decades of repayments on the bailouts that failed to slow the soaring debt and Greeks only now seeing some pay hikes.

Salaries are far below the European average, cutting into purchasing power and prices are about 5.5 percent higher than the other 26 member states of the EU on average, said the bloc’s statistics agency Eurostat.

For basic products like milk, cheese and eggs, prices were nearly 39 percent higher than the European average last year, said AFP, and almost 90 percent of Greeks said inflation is their biggest worry, found a survey by Pulse for SKAI TV.

“Your policies offer a poor quality of life for the vast majority of Greeks in a country with low-paid jobs and a very expensive daily life,” PASOK-KINAL Socialist leader Nikos Androulakis said of Mitsotakis’ policies.