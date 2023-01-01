x

January 1, 2023



In 2022, Greece, Turkey Battled for Tourists Too in Even Match

January 1, 2023
By The National Herald
Southern Europe Tourism
File - Tourists visit the Acropolis hill with the 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple on the left, and the ancient Erechtheion temple on the right, in Athens , on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – While 2022 tourism in Greece ended with a near record during the waning COVID-19 pandemic – and the country is still a favorite worldwide – it was a struggle with Turkey to get foreign visitors in a number of categories.

In terms of location, Turkey ranks first with 90.4 percent, with Cyprus at 90.3 percent, and Greece in fifth place with 87.3 per cent. In Value-for-money, Turkey led with 86.8 percent, followed by Cyprus with 86.6 percent and Greece with 85.1 percent, said SchengenVisaInfo.com and Kathimerini.

Greece was tops, however, as a preferred destination with foreign travel back in force, and tourism officials and private tourism groups pushing for people to come year-round and not just for the summer and sand, sun, beaches and islands.

With high scores for the overall satisfaction index, Greece didn’t fare as well in some important factors such as cleanliness, entertainment, or even its world-class food, although the Institute of the Greek Confederation of Tourism (INSETE) said more than 80 percent of travelers said they had a good experience.

Through November, 2022, Greece was first in hotel satisfaction as it has seen more luxury resorts and 5-Star hotels drawing the rich and developments growing around the country.

It was followed in that category by Croatia, Cyprus, Spain, Italy and Turkey while France, which draws hordes, especially to Paris, last in the survey.

The travel magazine Condé Nast chose Greece as the sixth-best travel destination in 2022 and the Best Holiday Destination, just ahead of Denmark and the United Kingdom, showing the battle for tourists is intense.

In October, Greece was also honored with numerous awards at the European Gala Ceremony of the World Travel Awards 2022 but curiously the flight ticket database company, ForwardKeys, said that Greece was only 8th for how much tourism had increased post-pandemic.

That was behind the Dominican Republic, Turkey, Costa Rica, Mexico, Jamaica, Pakistan, and Bangladesh and ahead of Egypt and Portugal with Greek authorities already putting in place its 2023 campaigns.

