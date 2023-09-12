x

September 12, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 69ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Society

Immigrants on Cyprus Facing Rising Violence, Right-Wing Attacks

September 12, 2023
By The National Herald
Migration Cyprus Minors
FILE - Migrants stand outside of Pournara migrant reception center in Kokkinotrimithia outside of capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Cyprus hasn’t been as big a magnet for refugees and migrants as Greece but those who made it to the island are coming up against an atmosphere of animosity seen coming from far-right groups that has included violence.

Some observers said they believe the attacks are being orchestrated by ELAM, a group originally formed with Greece’s neo-Nazi Golden Dawn, whose leaders were jailed after being convicted of running a criminal gang and migrant assaults.

In a feature, Agence France-Presse (AFP) wrote that, “There are fears of a climate of hate is emerging amid rising violence against immigrants.”

In early September, rumors of an anti-immigrant demonstration were circulating in Limassol, the news agency said, leading Egyptian restaurant owners to bring in their meat skewers and Vietnamese vendors clearing vegetable stalls.

Several hundred masked people armed with Molotov Cocktails targeted foreign-owned stores and restaurants in the coastal town, as foreigners are increasingly being targeted, the report said.

Mohammed el-Basaraty, a 38-year-old Egyptian restaurateur, hid in the back of his restaurant shortly before the demonstrators arrived in Limassol.

“I was with a neighbor and she told me to leave: ‘If they see you, you who are a foreigner, they will hit you”, he said, evoking the “sound of breaking glass” and “smell of smoke” as they attacked his business, the report said.

https://www.euronews.com/2023/09/12/wave-of-anti-immigrant-hostility-sweeps-across-cyprus

ELAM has won some support with a virulent anti-migrant stance but its leaders have denied taking part in any violence, although Giorgos Charalambous, a Professor specializing in European party politics, said he thinks the trouble is coming from small far-right groups.

Violence “has never escalated to such an extent,” Corina Drousitiou, coordinator of the Cyprus Refugee Council told the news agency, blaming authorities for failing to better protect migrants while wanting to send them to other countries..

“The language used in official statements… was blatantly xenophobic,” she said, although government officials denied there was volatile rhetoric helping stir up anti-migrant groups.

“In no case did the official side express racist rhetoric,” claimed Interior Ministry spokeswoman Elena Fysentzou, accusing “anonymous accounts” of creating  discord on social media.

A few days before the attacks, police arrested 21 people after clashes between Cypriots and migrants near the southern resort of Paphos, where authorities were evicting Syrians squatting in an apartment complex, said AFP.

The latest attack revealed boiling tensions over the presence of so many migrants on the Greek-Cypriot side of the island that’s a member of the European Union – but not of the Schengen Area which allows visa-free travel between countries.

Asylum seekers now account for more than 5 percent of the southern part’s 915,000 inhabitants and their being there has led anti-migrant groups to step up their vitriol against them.

RELATED

Politics
Cypriot President Wants UN Help Rebooting Stalled Unity Talks

NICOSIA - Nothing’s worked and the Turkish-Cypriot side rejected reunification of the divided island but Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said he wants the United Nations - which has failed every time - to get talks going again.

Society
The Search for Cyprus’ Missing Goes High-tech as Time Weighs on Loved Ones Waiting for Closure
Society
More Media Spotlights on Cyprus Regarding Russian Oligarchs

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.