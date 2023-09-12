Immigrants on Cyprus Facing Rising Violence, Right-Wing Attacks

Society

FILE - Migrants stand outside of Pournara migrant reception center in Kokkinotrimithia outside of capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Cyprus hasn’t been as big a magnet for refugees and migrants as Greece but those who made it to the island are coming up against an atmosphere of animosity seen coming from far-right groups that has included violence.

Some observers said they believe the attacks are being orchestrated by ELAM, a group originally formed with Greece’s neo-Nazi Golden Dawn, whose leaders were jailed after being convicted of running a criminal gang and migrant assaults.

In a feature, Agence France-Presse (AFP) wrote that, “There are fears of a climate of hate is emerging amid rising violence against immigrants.”

In early September, rumors of an anti-immigrant demonstration were circulating in Limassol, the news agency said, leading Egyptian restaurant owners to bring in their meat skewers and Vietnamese vendors clearing vegetable stalls.

Several hundred masked people armed with Molotov Cocktails targeted foreign-owned stores and restaurants in the coastal town, as foreigners are increasingly being targeted, the report said.

Mohammed el-Basaraty, a 38-year-old Egyptian restaurateur, hid in the back of his restaurant shortly before the demonstrators arrived in Limassol.

“I was with a neighbor and she told me to leave: ‘If they see you, you who are a foreigner, they will hit you”, he said, evoking the “sound of breaking glass” and “smell of smoke” as they attacked his business, the report said.

https://www.euronews.com/2023/09/12/wave-of-anti-immigrant-hostility-sweeps-across-cyprus

ELAM has won some support with a virulent anti-migrant stance but its leaders have denied taking part in any violence, although Giorgos Charalambous, a Professor specializing in European party politics, said he thinks the trouble is coming from small far-right groups.

Violence “has never escalated to such an extent,” Corina Drousitiou, coordinator of the Cyprus Refugee Council told the news agency, blaming authorities for failing to better protect migrants while wanting to send them to other countries..

“The language used in official statements… was blatantly xenophobic,” she said, although government officials denied there was volatile rhetoric helping stir up anti-migrant groups.

“In no case did the official side express racist rhetoric,” claimed Interior Ministry spokeswoman Elena Fysentzou, accusing “anonymous accounts” of creating discord on social media.

A few days before the attacks, police arrested 21 people after clashes between Cypriots and migrants near the southern resort of Paphos, where authorities were evicting Syrians squatting in an apartment complex, said AFP.

The latest attack revealed boiling tensions over the presence of so many migrants on the Greek-Cypriot side of the island that’s a member of the European Union – but not of the Schengen Area which allows visa-free travel between countries.

Asylum seekers now account for more than 5 percent of the southern part’s 915,000 inhabitants and their being there has led anti-migrant groups to step up their vitriol against them.