Immigrant Stories Today: From 2010 Until Today… When Returning from War-torn Israel Became Imperative

ATHENS – Makis Levis shared his story of immigrating to Israel with The National Herald, a tale ranging from his initial adaptation to the significantly different Israeli culture, to his subsequent professional and personal progress, to his recent return to Greece.

Levis was born and raised in Athens. He studied at the University of Patras’ Department of Mathematics and later pursued his postgraduate studies in Computer Science in England. His first job was in finance at a ‘fund of hedge funds’ company in Geneva, where he started as a portfolio manager and in one-and-a-half years became the deputy chief operating officer. He stayed there for six years, and then, in 2007, he founded his own IT services company, Remote Access, which was a pioneer in offering cloud services at that time.

In 2010, he made the momentous decision to relocate to Israel. “In 2010, it was clear to me, due to my involvement in the field of finance, that Greece was going to experience a deep crisis. The services we offered since 2007 when the company was founded were very advanced by Greek standards, and the deep crisis that Greece was entering would not make the company sustainable. While Israel was highly advanced in terms of technology, both compared to Greece and many other countries, I was initially hesitant because I didn’t know the language and had only one friend there. I finally made the significant decision to immigrate,” he explained, adding that as a Greek and a Jew by religion, he obtained citizenship immediately and started learning the language at the state’s expense. “The State of Israel helps people like me (Jews by religion) who choose to immigrate to the country.”

In 2013, he sold his company and later worked for other startups in Israel. In the last two years, he has been advising real estate investors who wish to acquire property in Greece. With his team, based in Greece, they handle the entire process, from selecting the area according to the client’s criteria to finding a property, providing a lawyer, an accountant, and a renovation team if necessary. They can also manage the property for short or long-term rentals, among other services.

“The biggest challenge was that in Israel, I didn’t have a large network of acquaintances, so the start was difficult. I found some people who trusted me, and they spoke to their acquaintances about me, and that’s how I gained a good reputation. In Israel, word of mouth works very well because it’s a small society,” he noted.

After 13 years in the country, he said, “the biggest difficulty I still face is the difference in culture. Israelis are people who have a strong ‘egos’. You can see it in driving, where no one will let you pass in front of them. You feel it in your interactions with them, where their desires are always very strong.”

Given the current war situation in the region, however, Levis spoke to The National Herald about the difficult hours he and his family experienced in the first days after the Hamas attack on Israel. On October 7, one day after his older son’s 10th birthday, they woke up to air raid sirens. “Fortunately, we managed to leave the war zone, which was just 1 km from my house, and come to Greece. Here, we found our people, grandparents, and friends from the summer camp in Greece where we were during the summer. The children immediately felt love and security, which was the most important thing of all,” said the Greek family man, emphasizing that “I immediately tried to create a new normalcy for them because at this moment, I don’t know when we will return to Israel.”