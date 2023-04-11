x

April 11, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 59ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Economy

IMF Revises Upwards Forecast for Greek Economic Growth in 2023, 2024

April 11, 2023
By Athens News Agency
(AP Photo/Cliff Owen, FILE)
IMF. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, FILE)

ATHENS – On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised its forecast for the Greek economy this year, increasing it to 2.6% from its autumn forecast of 1.8% in October 2022. The IMF’s spring World Economic Outlook report also projected that the Greek economy will grow by 1.5% in 2024 from 1.4%. This revised growth forecast is expected to continue falling unemployment to 11.2% this year and to 10.4% in 2024, down from 12.2% in 2022.

The projected inflation rate is expected to fall significantly to 4.0% this year and to 2.9% in 2024 from 9.3% on average in 2022. The country’s current account deficit is forecasted to decrease to 8% of GDP this year, from 9.7% in 2022, and to 6% of GDP in 2024.

The improved growth outlook for Greece comes during a volatile recovery of the global economy, with the IMF noting that the global growth outlook for the next five years is the lowest in decades.

RELATED

Politics
Greek PM Mitsotakis Receives Visiting Egyptian FM Shoukry

ATHENS - The further strengthening of strategic relations between Greece and Egypt was the focus of a meeting Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had at Maximos Mansion on Tuesday with visiting Egyptian Foreign Affairs Ministers Sameh Shoukry.

Politics
Tsipras: Mitsotakis Failed to Deliver on Promises for Lower Taxes, Many Jobs, Better Salaries
Society
Investigation into the Train Crash in Tempi Continues with the Station Masters’ Deposition

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.