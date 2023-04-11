IMF Revises Upwards Forecast for Greek Economic Growth in 2023, 2024

Economy

ATHENS – On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised its forecast for the Greek economy this year, increasing it to 2.6% from its autumn forecast of 1.8% in October 2022. The IMF’s spring World Economic Outlook report also projected that the Greek economy will grow by 1.5% in 2024 from 1.4%. This revised growth forecast is expected to continue falling unemployment to 11.2% this year and to 10.4% in 2024, down from 12.2% in 2022.

The projected inflation rate is expected to fall significantly to 4.0% this year and to 2.9% in 2024 from 9.3% on average in 2022. The country’s current account deficit is forecasted to decrease to 8% of GDP this year, from 9.7% in 2022, and to 6% of GDP in 2024.

The improved growth outlook for Greece comes during a volatile recovery of the global economy, with the IMF noting that the global growth outlook for the next five years is the lowest in decades.