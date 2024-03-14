Illinois Road House Owner Peter Dalamangas Opening Greek Restaurant

General News

Peter Dalamangas is a busy man in the Illinois restaurant scene, owning the Chasers sports bar chain as well as the Rand Road house in Des Plaines – and a series of gambling cafes – and is going back to his roots to open a Greek restaurant: Nostimo.

It means “tasty” and that’s what he aims to bring customers to introduce them to specialties made Grecian style: gyros, chicken, lamb chops and pork – with a number of ingredients imported from Greece, such as pita bread, feta cheese, olives and yogurt.

Dalamangas hopes to fill a niche between high-end Greek restaurants – his chef worked for such establishments in Las Vegas, London, Manhattan and Miami – and suburban restaurants offering the usual fare.

“There’s really not any high-quality fast food,” Dalamangas told The Daily Herald. Customers would place orders at the front counter, and servers would bring food to tables.

He had to answer questions about some past violent incidents at his bars but a liquor license was then unanimously granted for the restaurant.