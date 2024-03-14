x

March 14, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 49ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

General News

Illinois Road House Owner Peter Dalamangas Opening Greek Restaurant

March 14, 2024
By The National Herald
12541002_746961932100672_931773813557253455_n
Facebook/Rand Road House - Des Plaines

Peter Dalamangas is a busy man in the Illinois restaurant scene, owning the Chasers sports bar chain as well as the Rand Road house in Des Plaines – and a series of gambling cafes – and is going back to his roots to open a Greek restaurant: Nostimo.

It means “tasty” and that’s what he aims to bring customers to introduce them to specialties made Grecian style: gyros, chicken, lamb chops and pork  – with a number of ingredients imported from Greece, such as pita bread, feta cheese, olives and yogurt.

Dalamangas hopes to fill a niche between high-end Greek restaurants – his chef worked for such establishments in Las Vegas, London, Manhattan and Miami – and suburban restaurants offering the usual fare.

“There’s really not any high-quality fast food,” Dalamangas told The Daily Herald. Customers would place orders at the front counter, and servers would bring food to tables.

He had to answer questions about some past violent incidents at his bars but a liquor license was then unanimously granted for the restaurant.

RELATED

General News
Billionaire Metropoulos Denies He’d Acquire $32 Million Corfu Property

Greek-American billionaire businessman and investor Dean Metropoulos has denied a media report he was going to buy a $32 million 44-hectare property (108.

General News
The 50 Wealthiest Greeks in America! An Annual TNH Presentation of Our Community’s Top Achievers
Culture
Effie Michelis Art Exhibition Opens March 20 in NYC

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

US Has Its 1st Presidential Rematch Since 1956, and Other Facts About the Biden-Trump Sequel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just when Americans thought they were out, Joe Biden and Donald Trump pulled them back in.

Above all, the President had to prove with his address to Congress that he is… ‘alive’.

Peter Dalamangas is a busy man in the Illinois restaurant scene, owning the Chasers sports bar chain as well as the Rand Road house in Des Plaines - and a series of gambling cafes - and is going back to his roots to open a Greek restaurant: Nostimo.

NICOSIA - A second vessel filled with food for Palestinians trapped in the Gaza Strip during Israel’s hunt for Hamas terrorists was being loaded on Cyprus as the island has become the jumping-off point to get humanitarian aid to them.

A team of Greek archaeologists doing underwater research have discovered the remains of 10 ancient shipwrecks in the waters off the southern Aegean island of Kasos that come from the Hellenistic time up to the Ottoman Empire.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.