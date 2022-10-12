Iliopoulos: The Gov’t Functions as an Accelerator of the Crises

Politics

ATHENS – Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance spokesperson Nassos Iliopoulos, speaking to the internet channel “Naftemporiki TV” on Wednesday, said that “the Mitsotakis’ government is functioning as an accelerator of the crises the country is experiencing.”

“It is the first time in Greece’s modern history that a household with two working members can’t get through the month,” he said, while adding that policies to reverse this situation do exist and the issue was not to simply hand out more money but to “adopt a different way of dealing with this crisis”.

He noted that “more public tools are necessary so that society is safeguarded against these crises, whether in energy or in the health sector.

According to Iliopoulos, “we have a government that does not believe in public tools and functions as an accelerator of the crises and not as society’s defence and that’s why we are constantly generating negative records in the pandemic, in energy price hikes and in inflation”.

Finally, Iliopoulis said it was very crucial that there be a mass popular response on November 9, when a general strike has been declared by the GSEE and ADEDY trade unions, in order for “things to change”.