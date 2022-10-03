Iliopoulos: PM Mitsotakis Is Dangerous for the Rule of Law

Politics

ATHENS – “(Prime Minister) Kyriakos Mitsotakis is dangerous for the rule of law and this is has been understood in Brussels,” main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance spokesperson Nassos Iliopoulos underlined in a recorded statement on Monday.

“At a time when he is rushing to wrap up the parliamentary examining committee and cover up the scandal and just a few days after his meeting with EU Commissioner Jourova, it is revealed that the PEGA Commission of the European Parliament has sent a letter to Europol asking it again use its available the capabilities it has to investigate the phone tapping scandal,” Iliopoulos said, adding that “In its letter PEGA clearly refers to the Greek government’s unwillingness to shed light on the case”.