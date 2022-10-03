x

October 3, 2022

Iliopoulos: PM Mitsotakis Is Dangerous for the Rule of Law

October 3, 2022
By Athens News Agency
SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance Nassos Iliopoulos. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos)
SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance Nassos Iliopoulos. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – “(Prime Minister) Kyriakos Mitsotakis is dangerous for the rule of law and this is has been understood in Brussels,” main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance spokesperson Nassos Iliopoulos underlined in a recorded statement on Monday.

“At a time when he is rushing to wrap up the parliamentary examining committee and cover up the scandal and just a few days after his meeting with EU Commissioner Jourova, it is revealed that the PEGA Commission of the European Parliament has sent a letter to Europol asking it again use its available the capabilities it has to investigate the phone tapping scandal,” Iliopoulos said, adding that “In its letter PEGA clearly refers to the Greek government’s unwillingness to shed light on the case”.

After Amazon, Google’s First Cloud Region Coming to Greece

ATHENS - Despite having a costly Internet that’s the slowest in the European Union, Greece is continuing to attract high-tech giants, with Alphabet’s Google planning to create its first cloud region in the country.

