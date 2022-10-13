Iliopoulos: Negative High Price Records Bear Mitsotakis’ Signature

Politics

ATHENS – “The government, in the last six months, has insisted on subsidising profiteering at the citizens’ expense,” stated main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance spokesperson Nassos Iliopoulos on camera on Thursday.

Referring to a letter from the head of the Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE), Αthanassios Dagoumas, to the Energy Ministry – published by the daily newspaper Efimerida ton Syntakton – he underlined that “instead of going down, energy rates are rising. In September alone, the rates were 57 percent higher than the previous months. Greece is top in prices in Europe as reaffirmed on Wednesday in the report of the EU’s Regulatory Authorities for the energy.”

“The negative records in price hikes experienced by households and enterprises in Greece bear Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ signature,” concluded Iliopoulos.