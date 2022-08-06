Ike Gulas Elected AHEPA National Housing Corporation Board President

Associations

FISHERS, IN – The Board of Directors of the AHEPA National Housing Corporation (ANHC), the parent company of AHEPA Affordable Housing Management Company (AMC), announced the election of Attorney Ike Gulas, Birmingham, AL, as ANHC board president effective July 18. Gulas, a member of the ANHC board for 25 years, succeeds Carl Hollister, whose term expired.

“It is an honor and thrill to be elected board president at an exciting time of growth for AHEPA, and I am grateful to the board of directors and thank Carl for his dedicated service,” Gulas said. “I was fortunate to be able to contribute to the care of my father during his latter stages of life. Many older adults today are not as fortunate to have that support system. Being able to serve seniors by providing a comfortable and dignified affordable home is a way for me to honor my parents’ legacy by giving back.”

He added, “The board and I look forward to working with AMC President and CEO Steve Beck, and the executive team, to meet our mission of providing safe, healthy, and enriching affordable residential communities and quality services for older adults. The need and demand are great, and we will meet that challenge.”

“Ike’s contributions as a board member for decades have been critical to our position in the affordable independent and affordable assisted living markets,” AMC President and CEO Steve Beck said. “We look forward to working with Ike and the entire board of directors, including the board’s newly elected officers.”

New Board Executive Officers

In addition to Gulas, the ANHC Board of Directors officers are: Vice President John Zourzoukis, Columbia, SC; Secretary Dr. John G. Grossomanides, Westerly, RI; and Treasurer Michael Pihakis, Bridgeville, PA. Gulas also appointed board member, Attorney Christ Coumanis, Daphne, AL, as counsel to the board.

About Ike Gulas

Gulas is an attorney with Morgan & Morgan, America’s largest injury law firm. A graduate of Cumberland School of Law at Samford University where he distinguished himself by being elected National Student Bar President of the American Bar Association Law Student Division, Gulas has been practicing law since gained admittance to the Alabama Bar in 1990. He is a member of the Birmingham Bar Association, the American Bar Association, the Southern Trial Lawyer Association, the Alabama Trial Lawyers Association, and the American Association for Justice where he served on the Public Affairs Committee. In 1998, Gulas founded The Ike Gulas Law Firm, P.C. He has held membership in AHEPA for more than 30 years, having served two terms as its National President from 2007 to 2009.

About AMC

AHEPA Affordable Housing Management Company (AMC) is a mission-driven, nationwide provider of affordable independent senior living and affordable assisted living communities. It has developed and manages 87 affordable supportive senior living communities in 19 states that are administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Section 202 program.

AMC, through its subsidiaries, Hellenic Senior Living, Inc., and Hellenic Management, Inc., owns and manages four affordable assisted living communities with 532 units located in Indiana.

AMC is a subsidiary of AHEPA National Housing Corporation (ANHC) and is based in Fishers, Indiana.