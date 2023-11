Events

Snapshot from the dance of the Pan-Icarian Youth group at Port Jefferson. Photo: Courtesy of the Association

NEW YORK – During the past two weekends, the autumn dinner-dances of the Pan-Icarian Brotherhood of New York and the Pan-Icarian Youth group were held with great success. The events featured the participation of excellent local musician and the exceptional performer Nikos Fakaros, who came from his homeland, Ikaria.

A multitude of people, families, and children participated in both events, reuniting and enjoying themselves until the early morning hours.