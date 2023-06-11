If Elected President Again, Trump Vows to Eliminate Birthright Citizenship

Columnists

Every Republican who has formally entered the 2024 presidential race or is on the cusp of announcing, and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who in some ways may very well be the most conservative Democrat candidate since his uncle John, plan to have an immigration policy making it harder for persons to enter or remain in the United States illegally.

But they’re all being dwarfed in that respect by former President Trump’s recent promise: if elected again, he vows to sign an executive order ending birthright citizenship.

To clarify, birthright citizenship means that any person born on U.S. soil (with some exceptions, such as children of foreign enemies) is automatically a U.S. citizen. In fact, as I’ve written many times, even some people physically born outside the U.S. are automatically citizens. Which means that even if the absurd conspiracy claptrap about former President Obama being born in Kenya were true, he’d still be a natural-born citizen.

You see, if you’re born to at least one parent who’s a U.S. citizen and throughout his/her lifetime has lived in the United States for at least five years, and at least two after age 14 (Obama’s mother met those requirements), you’re still a citizen at birth whether you were born in the United States, in Kenya, at the North Pole, or even on the moon.

Now that we’ve cleared that up, back to Trump’s plan: he explains, correctly, the problem of Persons Here Illegally (PHIs). They give birth in the United States precisely for the purpose of giving their newborns the lifetime gift of American citizenship, which eventually can lead to what’s known as ‘chain migration’, because U.S. citizens can (once they’re at least 21 years old) petition for their parents and siblings to become Legal Permanent Residents (LPRs, informally known as ‘green card’ holders) and later U.S. citizens as well. Suppose, then a PHI, gives birth to a child here in the United States and 21 years later, that child, now an adult, sponsors his/her PHI mother to become an LPR and then a citizen. Upon becoming a citizen, that mom can sponsor her parents and three siblings, all living abroad, to become LPRs and eventually citizens too. The grandparents can sponsor their own siblings, and on and on it goes.

But don’t take Trump’s word for it. The Pew Research center reports that hundreds of thousands of these ‘anchor babies’ are born here each year.

Trump’s proposed executive order would go beyond denying birthright citizenship to PHIs; it would deny it to legal non-immigrants too. Despite it having become fanciful to describe any foreign-born person currently in the United States as an ‘immigrant’, that is both legally and factually incorrect. According to actual U.S. immigration law, an immigrant is either a naturalized U.S. citizen or an LPR.

A foreign born person who entered the United States legally as a temporary worker, a student, a professional athlete, or a visitor, is a non-immigrant. Under Trump’s plan, if legal non-immigrants give birth in the United States, their children wouldn’t automatically become citizens either. Trump describes tourists “who squat in hotels for their last few weeks of pregnancy” so they can give birth here.

If Trump (or another president) signs such an order, what does that mean? That it can only be undone by the current or a future president, through an act of Congress, or if the Supreme Court declares it unconstitutional.

On the latter note, Biden and most other Democrats would cite the 14th Amendment, which states that: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States…” How, then, could Trump’s executive order pass constitutional muster?

For one thing, Trump’s team could turn to Congress’ intent at the time, which was to thwart the efforts of Southern Democrats to deny full rights to newly freed slaves. The argument, a very plausible one, is that Congress’ motivation for passing the Amendment had everything to do with the rights of American-born blacks and absolutely nothing to do with immigrants. In fact, with minor exceptions, the U.S. at the time essentially allowed open borders.

Except for slaves imported from Africa, immigration to the U.S. was virtually nonexistent until the mid-1850s, most of those immigrants coming from Germany and Ireland, and other than the short-lived Know Nothing Party, which dissolved years before the 14th Amendment’s ratification, American politicians had no problem with almost limitless immigration.

Accordingly, Congress would’ve had no need to go to such drastic and extensively laborious measures – as amendments to the Constitution are – regarding an issue about which they cared very little. For all intents and purposes, the 14th Amendment was about granting birthright citizenship to African-Americans. It was a means of once and for all declaring that blacks are ‘persons’ every bit as much as whites are. It had nothing to do with foreigners. Overturning it is a tall order to expect from the Court, but then again, Dobbs v. Jackson overturned Roe v. Wade.

A more plausible scenario would be that one president would enact that order and a subsequent one would revoke it. Of course, that means whenever a pro-birthright citizenship president revokes it, there’d be a mad rush of PHIs trying to get in (you know, like what’s going on right now) before another one restores it again.

Congress ratifying a new amendment to clarify the 14th is the most unlikely solution of all, but it would likely be a permanent one. Though amendments can be repealed too.

In the meantime, how about quadrupling our energies to prevent people from entering or remaining in the U.S. illegally in the first place?